‘Old Mascara And A Toothbrush On My Eyebrows': Dua Lipa's (Unusual) Beauty Tips

From toothbrush eyebrow ‘pencils’ to My Little Pony stickers, our March issue star, Dua Lipa, shares her beauty tips and tricks...

Dua Lipa is not an exotic fruit nor a Hawaiian phrase for 'great surf' (although 'Dua' does mean 'love' in Albanian). No, Dua Lipa is the London born, Kosovo-raised singer-songwriter who shot to fame with her 2015 singles, New Love and Be The One. At just 20-years-old, the talented beauty has already been nominated for BBC's coveted Sound of 2016 title and recently performed on its cult show, BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

But Lipa's addictive melodies and voice like phonic caramel makes it easy to learn why the new gen Lana Del Rey continues to entrance audiences with her 'dark pop' siren sound. In honour of her sold out Tuesday night gig at Oslo Hackney (and in celebration of her just-announced 31 March show at Heaven), we thought it only right we bring you our favourite beauty tips from the soulful chanteuse.

Here's what she had to say...

1. DO embrace your freckles

Commenting on her temporary be-dotted cheeks for our March issue, Lipa gushed, ‘I LOVE the freckle look from [my InStyle] shoot! I felt a bit like a sun-kissed Pippi Longstocking.’

2. DO be loyal to your eyebrow threader

The husky singer has a new take on the old, 'If it ain't broke, don't fix it' adage: ‘Changing your eyebrow threader will always f*** you up.’ Can't argue with that.

3. DO try the natural look

‘Jennifer Lawrence and Bella Hadid do it so well, they just keep everything really simple.’ Agreed. But we'd say you do it rather well, too...

https://www.instagram.com/p/73QUvZkrGb/ #UNICORNPINKANGELPRINCESS A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Sep 20, 2015 at 12:00pm PDT

4. DO have your own signature beauty ‘thing’

‘I’m obsessed with buying stickers. I like to stick them on my face when I’m going out: I’ll put a star or a love heart on my face. It’s a great conversation starter, although my boyfriend thinks it’s weird!’

https://www.instagram.com/p/7M5c3CErEc/ IT'S FRIDAY! #TinaTurnup #currentmood #NEWLOVE A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Sep 4, 2015 at 1:12am PDT

5. DON’T forget to experiment with make-up

‘I love trying new stuff. I’m really into pink eyeshadow at the moment. I bought a whole palette of neon colours but pink looks the best.’ We were skeptical at first, but this is evidence enough:

6. DON’T be afraid to break the rules

‘I use old mascara and a toothbrush on my eyebrows instead of pencil. It works, but it’s so awkward! Every time I do my make-up in front of people they’re like, “Is that I toothbrush?”’

https://www.instagram.com/p/BBLJjh9ErCi/ ✨🦄✨🦄✨🦄✨ A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Jan 30, 2016 at 11:02am PST

7. DON’T stop yourself from getting a tattoo...if you really want one

‘I’ve got dancing thumbs, which are my party trick because no one lets me do karaoke. I’ve got “Sunny Hill” on my arm (that’s my neighbourhood in Kosovo, and a palm tree on the back of my arm, which I got in LA.’ But, if you're in need of extra #inkspo, check out these super-cute celebrity tattoos.

8. DON’T be scared to ditch your contacts

Uncover your true specs appeal with a pair of thick framed glasses, but ‘avoid heavy, overly complicated eye looks,’ says our Dua Lipa shoot make-up artist Zoe Taylor. ‘Coloured mascara is a great way to add interest.’