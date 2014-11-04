Charlotte Tilbury Shares Her Expert Beauty Tips With Us

Charlotte Tilbury is one of the world's most famous make-up artists. From Kate Moss and Stella McCartney to Penelope Cruz and Scarlett Johansson, there's barely an A-lister who hasn't been at the end of her foundation brush.

And now Charlotte is receiving industry kudos for her make-up collection, too, taking home the award for Emerging British Luxury Brand at last night's Walpole Awards – an annual ceremony that celebrates the very best in British luxury.

We caught up with Ms Tilbury to pick her brains about all things beauty...

Congratulations on winning your Walpole Award for Emerging British Luxury Brand! What does this accolade mean to you and for your brand?

I am incredibly honoured to be given this prestigious award. It’s such a credit to be nominated alongside fantastic British brands and winning is an amazing accolade.

As a world famous make-up artist, you must be asked for beauty advice all of the time. What's the one thing that you think everyone should do?

A lot of women forget to match their foundation to the skin on their neck and ears. Use your fingers to draw a line of foundation onto your cheek, neck and ears and if it is the right colour it should blend seamlessly into the skin. Also, always curl your lashes – it’s like a push up bra for the eyes!

With party season just around the corner, what are your tips for creating a quick party look with maximum impact?

My Bombshell look is the ultimate look for Hollywood style wow-factor. It’s inspired by icons like Marilyn Monroe, Liz Taylor and Scarlett Johansson. The look is an alluring feline flick partnered with a seductive true pillar box red lip. Make sure you line the lips first with a matching lipliner – I love my Lip Cheat in Kiss N Tell - to balance and enhance the shape, then fill in with K.I.S.S.I.N.G in So Marilyn using a square-tipped brush and finish with a slick of lipgloss for 3D volume.

You've worked with a host of famous women at innumerable high profile events – is there one standout look that you loved doing the most?

I can’t choose just one! I have known many of my clients for years and have a real level of trust with them. I often hear that they can rely on me for creating flawless skin and enchanting eyes, which is nice. I remember once, when I did Stella McCartney’s makeup before a BBC event, she turned up and saw Kate Moss who had her makeup done by an artist there. She saw Stella and instantly said “I’m so jealous - you’re wearing a Tilbury eye!”

A statement red lip is our go to for evening these days – but we're getting bored. What's an equally glam alternative?

I’ve just launched a special edition Supermodel look for the ultimate party smoky eye and nude lip. It’s inspired by the glamazon Supermodels from Linda, Cindy, Claudia, Helena and Naomi to Kate, Cara, Jourdan, Joan and Miranda. Those women understood the power of makeup and this look captures their star quality.

What's the best piece of beauty advice that you've been given and from whom?

An ex-supermodel told me how to reshape and resize my nose in seconds. For a dainty, elegant nose, use a naturally tan contour shade underneath the tip of the nose, and then dust a light-reflecting highlight shade down the bridge of your nose for gorgeous, sculpted perfection.

If you could only have one make-up product in your bag, what would it be and why?

I start all makeup with my miracle-working moisturiser, Magic Cream and my beauty flash Wonderglow, so these are always in my bag. I’m a mascara addict and spent years searching for The One before I created my five star Full Fat Lashes, for curl, length, volume, separation and drama. It gives you the ultimate full, fluttering bambi lashes.

By Olivia Marks