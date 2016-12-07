Chanel Just Made A Strong Case For Floral Hair Accessories

If Cara's doing it, we're doing it...

Chanel's beyond-gorgeous hair accessories from the Métiers d'Art show in Paris are seriously making us want to get our Blair Waldorf on.

Models took over the Ritz Paris hotel today, clad in the label's pre-fall designs, which were topped off with floral hair accessories that would put any Coachella flower crown to shame. The headpieces were the brainchild of Karl Lagerfeld and hairstylist Sam McKnight, who decided to switch the label's signature camellia blossom for sets of oversized roses, resulting in the playfully elegant updos lining the runway—all of which were practically made for Pinterest.

The Gabrielle Chanel-inspired lineup didn't come without a few celebrity cameos. Stars like Cara Delevingne, Pharrell, Lily-Rose Depp, and Sofia Richie walked the runway, and Pharrell even worked a headpiece of his own. We wouldn't have expected anything less, really. Scroll down to see a few of our favorite looks that prove the floral hair accessory isn't dead.

1. Dark Roses

Lily-Rose Depp worked moody, ink-toned blossoms complemented by black netting.

2. Blossoming Updo

With her layers tied back with a large black ribbon, a set of pink flowers finished Cara Delevingne's look.

3. Monochromatic Petals

The noir roses looked even more graphic against the tawny beige ensemble.

4. Night Blooming

A duo of oversized navy and black flowers are complemented the netted overlay veiling the eyes.

5. Pretty in Pink

One model wore two jumbo roses, positioning one directly on top, and another alongside the back of her head.

6. Black and White Roses

Sofia Richie's stunning headpiece featured black and white petals.

7. Veiled Statement

For the white netted headpiece, the dark florals were positioned at the back of the head.

8. Coming Up Roses

The larger botanicals were anchored on the back on Lindsey Wixson's head, just above her ponytail.

9. Pharrell's Mini-Headpiece

Even Pharrell got in on the fun, naturally. The star's bejeweled headpiece was decidedly smaller, sitting directly on his crown.

This awesome story was written by Marianne Mychaskiw and first appeared on InStyle.com