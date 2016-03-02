Nab Clemence Poesy's Under £10 Beauty Tricks For Parisienne Chic

The French actress and queen of Parisienne chic ticks all our beauty icon boxes. Here's how she gets that effortlessly gorgeous look for less than a tenner…

We may have first seen her dressed head to toe in powder blue alongside Harry Potter and his mates in 2005's Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, but Clemence Poesy's Parisienne beauty isn't down to magic.

Her chic mix of perfectly undone dirty blonde hair and smouldering eyes are forever number one on our off-duty cool wish list and now we totally know how she nails the look.

Forget fancy creams and super expensive treatments, Clemence is an official French pharmacy addict, maybe we'll see her when we're next in Paris grabbing our Bioderma…

Your complexion seems pretty flawless - how do you manage to have such great skin?

'I try to get a facial every season, so about four times a year. Taking care of your skin is really just common sense. We all know you have to protect it if you're going in the sun.'

Are you big on SPF then?

'Well I have to be. I've got moles everywhere. If I don't wear sunscreen, I'm in trouble. And I'd rather stay healthy as long as possible. If I'm sitting out in the sun I'll use La Roche Posay's SPF 50 sunscreen. I don't wear anything when I'm in the city, even though I know I should.'

What about lipstick?

'I always carry red lipstick with me in case I get a bit too sad, dull or grey-looking. I love Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencils and I have a Topshop dark purple-red lipstick, £8 that's the perfect tint. I'm not a big fan of wearing too much make-up when I'm not working and a make-up artist isn't doing it beautifully, because I'm terrible at doing it myself. So I'd rather not wear anything. I think it's good to go back to your own natural face sometimes. I'm always amazed by women who wake up early to put make-up on before their boyfriend sees them.'

Ok, best beauty tip you've ever been given?

'Apply make-up with your fingers, as opposed to brushes. I love it when a make-up artist works with her fingers - it's always a good sign. It feels like they're really painting your face and working with it.'

You're the face of Chloe perfume, do you have certain smells that remind you of the past?

'Klorane, £4.50 is one of my favourite shampoos. It reminds me of my childhood. And I'm so nostalgic for those old smoke machines. They used one in the first period film I ever did. They've stopped using them now, because it's not good for your lungs, but that smell forever reminds me of that film I did when I was 20. It was my first big part in costume and I felt like I was doing what I wanted to do when I decided to be an actress.'