Caroline Flack's X Factor Make-Up Tutorial Is Easier Than You Think...

Caroline Flack is our current beauty inspiration, especially on those Saturday night live shows. But how does she get X Factor ready? Caroline's makeup artist, Gemma Wheatcroft, reveals all ahead of the final...

Ok, we admit it - we’re a little bit in love with Caroline Flack. From her casual-cool outfits (this woman knows how to wear shorts), to her incredible smokey eyes (talk about #eyelinergoals), Caroline is our go-to girl for Saturday night beauty inspiration – especially since the X Factor live shows started.

The woman behind Caroline’s incredible X Factor beauty looks? Meet Caroline’s make-up artist, Gemma Wheatcroft, who spilled all on how she gets Ms. Flack ready for the live shows, keeping things “cool, clean and simple”. Take it away, Gemma…

The Base

“I always start with a flawless, sculpted base, so prep the skin with Elemis Pro Radiance Illuminating Eye Balm (£34), then buff in Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer Foundation (£38) with a foundation brush”.

Highlight

“Take Rodial’s Airbrush Concealer (£32) in a lighter shade than your skin tone to highlight around the eyes”.

Bronze

“We always go for a glowing skin finish by adding Rodial Instaglam Compact Deluxe Bronzing Powder (£52) to the points of the face where the sun would catch (along your forehead, cheekbones and décolletage), and add a candlelit glow by sweeping their Instaglam Compact Deluxe Illuminating Powder (£52) down the centre of the nose, the high points of the cheekbones, the inner corners of the eyes and the Cupid's bow".

Blush

“Chanel’s Joues Contraste Powder Blush (£31), in the shade In Love, adds a pop of colour to the apples of the cheeks”.

Brows

“Caroline’s natural brows only need a bit of grooming, so I use HD Brows Brow Colourfix Gel (£22)”.

Eyes

“To get a soft grey-taupe smokey hue on Caroline’s eyes, I use MAC Silver Dawn Extra Dimension Eye Shadow (£16) and some simple Ardell Wispies Fasle Eyelashes (£5.49). For definition, I finish with lashings of Rodial Glamolash XXL Mascara to add flutter (£24), and add edge by winging out the classic smokey eye. Caroline’s favourite eyeliner is MAC Smoulder Eye Kohl (£14), which I add to the water line and smoke out for definition”.

Lips

“If we’re doing a smokey eye, Caroline wears a nude lip. Her favourite shade is from a vegan make-up brand, Nizz Cosmetics’ Cashmere Nude Lipstick (£9.99). For the final, we might go for a statement matte red lip on the Saturday. My top tip? Use a Bleach Hair Crayon as a lip pencil, topped off with Nizz Cometics' Moscow Red (£9.99) for a classic Hollywood red.

Body

“I add polish to the whole look by adding Benefit Bathina Body Oil And Mist (£26.50) to the collar bones and arms, and NARS Body Glow (£45) to enhance Caroline’s naturally tanned killer legs”.

And For The Final?

"We'll probably go for a statement matte lip on Saturday night, and an extra special smokey eye for Sunday's final - with sparkle!"