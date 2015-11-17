Ultimate Angel Candice Swanepoel On Home Made Beauty Smoothies, Laughing Her Way To A Six Pack And Why She Hates Having Her Hair Done

Laughing her way to a six pack, making her own beauty smoothies and representing women of all ages, yep, this is why Candice Swanepoel is our ultimate VS Angel. Oh and her secrets to THAT runway ready bod? Read on...

Talk us through your beauty regime...

Because I wear a lot of make-up for work it's really important to keep my skin clean after so I start by removing my makeup with organic coconut oil, then cleanse with a natural face wash with Tea Tree Oil and Green Tea extracts, tone with rose water spray and them moisturise with a BioTherm moisture serum. I get a facial once a month religiously too.

I’m always in search of a more natural approach to my beauty products, so using things you would normally find in your fridge, like coconut oil, yoghurt, honey, fresh avocado and persimmon fruit which the geishas used to use to achieve a brighter skin. I started making my own face masks when I was a little girl.

It's not just what I put on my face though, it's about what I put in, I make beauty smoothies at home for anything I think is missing in my diet. For my hair I use Cold Pressed Olive Oil, avocado oil and Argan oil when it needs a bit of TLC. The two things my mum taught me was that you can never be too young to start taking care of your skin and to never sleep with my make-up on.

Do you keep your makeup as natural as your skincare?

For day time I keep my make-up pretty simple either a light foundation or concealer, some mascara and a lip tint, but for red carpet I enjoy transforming, so I usually go for a red lip or a cat eye; something quite bold, and glamorous. I always keep mascara in my handbag - I'm using Max Factor Velvet Volume Mascara right now. It creates really soft but voluminous lashes. I also exfoliate regularly, wear a sunscreen everyday and use a good illuminator to get a glow.

Tell us the best beauty tip you've ever been given…

Pat McGrath taught me all about contouring, which when done right can look amazing. It's really important to find the right colours and shades for your skin tone. What may suit one person, make-up styles or colours, may not suit you.

https://instagram.com/p/99zFZgyfBo/ Oh what a night! @victoriassecret #vsfashionshow2015 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Nov 11, 2015 at 5:02pm PST

You're a Victoria's Secret Angel for a reason, how do you keep your body looking amazing?

There's no better feeling than when you're strong fit and capable. I like doing activities that I enjoy so that it doesn’t get tedious. I do a mixture of yoga, Pilates and boxing; boxing when I have energy to burn and Pilates on the reformer when I'm feeling lazy. The day before a big job I’ll do resistance training to tighten everything up.

I'm really into yoga at the moment as it's all about balance between the mental and physical being. It's hard to meditate in New York City, which is why I like to travel to remote places where I'm surrounded by nature. I believe thinking and travelling also keeps me fit.

https://instagram.com/p/9zaBSSSfKE/ 🙃. @biothermworld A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Nov 7, 2015 at 4:10pm PST

Give us your four tips for perfectly toned abs…

Boxing, Pilates, yoga and laughing a lot! Everything that involves core exercises. The secret to staying in shape is just getting yourself to the gym. That’s the hardest part for me, it's about putting the time in and for me it helps to have a trainer to push my limits.

Is there any exercise you dread?

Excessive running!

Would you say you're a healthy eater?

I'm a breakfast person, so I like to have a big meal to handle a heavy day. This includes eggs, yoghurt, and a power smoothie (berries, almond milk, coconut oil, protein powder). A good diet with regular exercise is important to me as my body is my work.

We're a little bit obsessed with your instagram - do you reckon you could live without social media?



If I didn't live in New York City I could live without my phone. But being a model, having my job, I need to be organised. Part of that is being connected. I also like connecting with my fans on social media. But yes, if I wasn't working I could definitely live without a phone. With social media I like to show where I travel to, recent work, charities I support as well as my interests in beauty and nutrition.

You travel all over the world and do so many photo shoots, what's your favourite thing about being on set?

Being able to create something with a group of people from all over the world, everyone has their story and their journey and we're all there to have fun and create art in our own way. It's the collaboration; I'm not one of those girls that just goes to work and has some make-up put on me, I shoot and say bye. I'm usually really involved.

And your worst?

I don't like getting my hair done, it's one of the worst things about being a model. It's a little uncomfortable and when you're blow drying it every single day it's hard to keep it in good condition.

