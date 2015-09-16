Red Alert - Another NYFW Beauty Trend!

It’s time to pucker up and inject some colour (red) into your lipstick wardrobe if the New York catwalks are anything to go by. Our intrepid backstage sleuth (aka Beauty Director Cassie Steer) gets the low-down. Reddy for it?

We’re not quite sure what’s got into NYC this season. Sure, it’s still peddling it’s fair share of no make-up make-up looks and ‘freshly washed hair’ but in the midst of all that monochrome we have….wait for it…. some colour. First there was the blue and now we’re seeing a bit of lip action too with crimson pouts being flaunted everywhere from Victoria Beckham to Oscar De la Renta (even if it’s just a few models in the show who got the red treatment). The common thread? All were set against fresh, almost raw skin and all were on the matte side of the texture spectrum. Behold the new bold:

THE SHOW: Victoria Beckham

THE MAKE-UP ARTIST: Pat McGrath

THE RED: Flaming-red. The look at VB was ‘fresh, modern, simple’ and a little sporty. Only 5 models got the bright red accent which were chosen according to what outfit they were wearing (no matchy matchy here!).

THE SHOW: Jenny Packham

THE MAKE-UP ARTIST: Talia Sparrow

THE RED: Vermillion. The stamp of matte red was concocted by lining the lips with a true red liner, going over the liner with Laura Mercier’s Paint Wash Liquid Lip Color in ‘vermillion red’ and matted down with transluscent powder over the top for that ‘couture rock ‘n roll’ coolness.

THE SHOW: Zac Posen

THE MAKE-UP ARTIST: Diane Kendall

THE RED: Cerise. This time only 3 girls got the red lip for the look that Diane described as ‘fresh, beautiful, super simple and approachable’. Simply accessorise with brushed up brows and a touch of strobe cream.

THE SHOW: Badgley Mischka

THE MAKE-UP ARTIST: Tom Pecheux

THE RED: Coral-crimson. Our favourite Frenchman described how he started off wanting to make a make-up statement that still felt very fresh and young and a matte coral/red lip was what he ended up with. Apart from a bit of highlighting and shimmer in centre of the eye courtesy of a new stroke cream by MAC the rest of the face was bare bare bare.

THE SHOW: Oscar De La Renta

THE MAKE-UP ARTIST: Diane Kendal

THE RED: Cherry. Once again, some girls wore a bright red matte mouth whilst the others went nude (we’re sensing a theme here). Diane wanted a feminine beautiful look but the matte texture was what kept it going too classic ‘it’s a way of making couture feel youthful’ she divulged backstage.