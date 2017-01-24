7 Skin Supplements That Are (Almost) As Good As A Facelift

Step away from the needles! It’s time to eat your way to epic skin and wave goodbye to the OTT surgery…

For anyone who’s not quite ready for surgery, we’ve found the skin supplements that improve the texture of your skin and boost your cell renewal. In other words, all the things that seriously expensive moisturisers do, but from the inside out. Here Harley Street’s top aesthetic doctor, Dr David Jack (and just in case you're wondering, in this instance you really can trust a man with two first names) explains the how and why these wonder supplements actually work.

1. Berocca, £4.85

‘“A Berocca a day keeps the doctor away” is what I always say. Not only does Berocca boost your energy and stamina, but the high levels of Vitamin C and B Vitamins (including skin wonder molecule Biotin) combined with Zinc, Magnesium and Folic Acid can have a major boosting effect on the brightness and health of your skin. It’s a simple and cost-effective way to ensure you’re getting a good dose of antioxidants everyday and one of my personal faves!’

2. Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea

‘Long revered for its health benefits in Japan, Matcha Green Tea has steadily gained popularity in the UK over the last few years. From a plant grown in the dark, Matcha’s fresh umami flavour is a bit like marmite - you either love it or hate it, but the health benefits are quite astounding.

Compared to regular green tea, Matcha is estimated to contain about 137 times the level of EGCG (Epigallocatechin gallate), an extremely powerful antioxidant benefitting the whole body, including the skin. Matcha comes in different grades, with Ceremonial Grade being the most prized (and in turn expensive), so be aware of lesser grades when you are choosing your Matcha.’

3. Bodyism Beauty Food, £55

‘Containing green barley, nettle, goji and a whole host of other superfoods, this supplement combines a vegan protein with marine collagen and numerous skin-boosting antioxidants and minerals. Bodyism’s Clean and Lean approach translates perfectly into this effective and delicious addition to any smoothie.’

4. Skinade, £99

‘Although I don’t believe taking collagen supplements really boosts levels of collagen in the skin, there are a number of other ingredients in this marine collagen based drink that can help boost skin health to a new level: Vitamin C, MSM, L-Lysine and Vitamin B complex. Together, these molecules may help increase production of collagen and elastin and in turn increase skin thickness, the hallmark of a young, healthy dermis.’

5. Alkalising Greens by WelleCo, £96

‘Winning the prize for the best packaging, this beautifully presented (the contents are also pretty great) supplement contains 45 natural ingredients that are designed to be absorbed fully, without wastage.

This product claims to create an alkaline environment which in turn optimises the function of all of the organs of the body (including the skin) whilst four pro-biotics aid digestion to make sure you don’t feel bloated after taking this supplement.’

6. Heliocare Ultra Oral Capsules, £25.50

‘Heliocare makes some of the best sunblocks going so it is only natural that they should start to experiment with oral supplementation. These capsules contain 480mg Fernblock, a naturally derived molecule that helps protect skin (and eye) cells against damage from UV rays. In combination with vitamins C and E, which also have protecting effects on the skin, it can help the skin repair itself after sun damage too.

Not a substitute for sunscreen but a great addition to ensure your skin is well protected.’

7. Esthechoc, £42.50

‘Any sensible person would think you were mad to claim that eating chocolate could be good for the skin but this product, launched in the UK last year by a group of scientists from Cambridge, proves the chocolate shamers wrong.

Containing two of the most powerful antioxidants known to man, astaxanthin and cocoa polyphenolic epicatechins, these food supplements (which taste surprisingly delicious), have been scientifically shown to improve skin health in numerous ways.’



