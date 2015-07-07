Basic Beauty Essentials For The Gym

This is an InStyle promotion

Having clocked the Liberty-print Nike running shoes underneath your desk, your gym-bunny colleague has managed to talk you into joining her for a workout tomorrow night. Although you love to get out the stresses of a day at the office on the treadmill, you prefer to do this alone because a run can leave you with a bright red face. A few strategically applied cosmetics are thankfully all you need to stop yourself from feeling embarrassed as you clock up kilometres alongside your co-worker.

Do we have your full attention? Yes? Let's press on.

Able to even out skin tone and hide blemishes, a thin layer of Clarins BB Skin Perfecting Cream SPF 25 will certainly help to mask rosy cheeks. Why would be choose this product over a traditional foundation? While it might not provide as thorough coverage, it’s all you need for a little confidence boost at the gym. Plus a face glammed-up for a night out will hardly get you in the mood for a sprint session, will it?

We're sure you'll be thrilled to know that we've found a way of stopping your subtly applied base from slipping off too. A light misting of the firm-holding Clarins Fix Make-Up spray will do the trick in a matter of seconds.

When it comes to eyes, we suggest taking the approach that less is definitely more. A touch of Clarins Wonder Perfect Mascara will create darker and thicker lashes in one quick sweep. Although it might be tempting to add a second coat, we'd advise sticking to one. That way it's less likely to run if your faces becomes damp with perspiration.

A heavy lipstick is also a no no. Perk up and nourish your pout with a little Clarins Instant Light Lip Balm instead.

