All Natural Beauty Recipes: How To DIY 4 Treatments From Your Kitchen

How to whip up a hot oil hair treatment, matcha tea face mask, coffee body scrub and hangover-fighting body oil from the comfort of your kitchen

Natural beauty is all about gorgeous, glowing skin, shiny hair and a fresh face, but how do you get the look without any chemical nasties lurking in your beauty products?

In their new book, All Natural Beauty: Organic & Homemade Beauty Products, Karin Berndl and Nici Hofer have cooked up over 45 natural recipes you can make using the ingredients you already have in your kitchen (as well as a few essential oils). So from a DIY coffee scrub to a hangover-fighting body oil, here’s how…

How to make the energy-boosting coffee body scrub…

You will need…

2 tablespoons cocoa butter

2 tablespoons coconut oil

2 tablespoons jojoba oil

6 tablespoons ground coffee

2 teaspoons cocoa powder

20 drops of peppermint essential oil

How to make it…

1. Slowly melt the cocoa butter and coconut oil in a double boiler. Once melted, take off the heat and stir in the jojoba oil.

2. Mix in the coffee grounds and cocoa powder. Lastly, stir in the essential oil; peppermint will give this delicacy for your skin a refreshing edge.

3. The scrub will be even more invigorating if kept cool in the fridge! Rub the scrub all over your body up to once a week. Always rinse the scrub off well afterwards. We love to use this scrub in the morning or before going out, as it is uplifting and boosts our energy.

Why does it work?

Cocoa butter improves elasticity of the skin and boosts collagen production. Coconut oil has amazing moisturising and nourishing properties. Jojoba oil will lock moisture into your skin. Coffee, besides the lovely smell, improves circulation and blood flow, and its small particles are a perfect exfoliant to remove dry skin. Cocoa powder is high in antioxidants, whilst its antiseptic powers will clean as well as heal skin blemishes. Peppermint essential oil is not only anti-inflammatory and cooling, it also stimulates blood flow and is detoxifying.

Read More: What happened when we tried natural deoderant for a month

How to make the ‘Easy Repair’ hot oil hair treatment…

You will need…

125 ml coconut oil

125 ml avocado oil

How to make it…

1. Heat the coconut oil in a double boiler. When the coconut oil is nearly melted, stir in the avocado oil. Once it is a smooth liquid, take it off the heat.

2. To avoid burns, carefully check the temperature of the mixture before applying. The mask should be warm but comfortable on your skin – never too hot.

3. Work the hot oil mixture through your dry hair, covering it from roots to tips. Then put on a shower cap and wrap a heated towel around your head – or find a bit of sunshine to sit in – to keep the hair mask warm for at least half an hour. Final step: wash your hair with a gentle shampoo.

Why does it work?

Coconut oil has amazing moisturising and nourishing properties. Avocado oil is full of proteins and fats, both great to nurture and strengthen your hair. Ideal for dry skin and hair, it is rich in vitamins C, E and K as well as magnesium and potassium.

Read More: I only used cruelty free vegan make-up for a month and this is what happened

How to make the Hangover-Fighting body oil…

You will need…

3 tablespoons jojoba oil

3 tablespoons almond oil

8 drops of eucalyptus essential oil

8 drops of peppermint essential oil

8 drops of lavender essential oil

4 drops of tea tree essential oil

4 drops of geranium essential oil

How to make it…

1. Simply combine all the oils in a glass bottle and shake well until they are mixed and ready.

Why does it work?

Eucalyptus essential oil is invigorating and generally purifies the body. Peppermint essential oil supports digestion, improves focus, boosts energy, reduces fever, clears headaches and is used for muscle pain relief. Lavender essential oil has anti-inflammatory, anti-spasmodic, antibacterial and antiviral properties and is soothing for the skin. Tea tree essential oil reduces bad odours and can help stimulate the immune system. Geranium essential oil helps skin stay healthy and is known to revitalise body tissues. It heals inflamed skin and other minor skin damage. Rich in antioxidants and vitamin E, jojoba oil is anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and has a disinfecting effect. Almond oil contains fatty acids, minerals and vitamins. It calms irritation, is anti-inflammatory, deeply moisturising and soothing – and soothing is what you need, when battling a hangover.

Read More: The 4 ingredient homemade face mask we’re trying tonight

How to make the detoxifying matcha tea face mask…

You will need…

1 teaspoon matcha tea powder

1 teaspoon yoghurt

How to make it…

1. Put the matcha tea powder in a bowl and stir in the yoghurt to make a smooth paste.

2. Apply to a cleansed face and relax for 15 minutes. Remove gently with tepid water and enjoy a healthy glow.

Why does it work?

Matcha tea is high in vitamins, antioxidants, polyphenols, flavonoids and minerals. It is anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and draws out impurities. Yoghurt is moisturising and nourishing.

ALL NATURAL BEAUTY: Organic & Homemade Beauty Products by Karin Berndl & Nici Hofer is out now, (Hardie Grant), £12.99