The 6 Cult Classic Beauty Products That Are Worth The Hype

Ever wonder why a hairbrush can cost more than your TV license? Or why the same red lipstick appears on every beauty awards list? While we all have our own line-ups of tried-and-true products that we wouldn’t dare to part with, there’s a select set of beauty items that can be found in every industry pro and beauty junkie’s bathroom cabinets and make-up bags around the world — despite some of these products’ high price tags. What sets these hair, skin, and makeup products apart from the rest is that they do what they promise, making them worth every penny. Here, we have the six cult-favourite beauty products that live up to the hype and are worth trying.

1. THE ULTIMATE MASCARA: DIORSHOW MASCARA IN PRO BLACK, £25, boots.com

What Makes it So Special?

At a Dior show 14 years ago, makeup artist Pat McGrath used a toothbrush to give models' lashes a plush, feathery look. Cosmetics developers at Dior realised McGrath was on to something and came up with a dense, oversize mascara wand packed with an intensely rich, glossy black ink to produce a false-lash effect. Launched in 2002, the mascara sold out faster than any other in the brand's arsenal. Under the leadership of Dior creative and image director Peter Philips, the formula improved even further: Its upgrades now include conditioning agents, plus microfibers to better bulk up and stretch lashes.

Insider Tip: Apply a coat, then rake through hairs with a lash comb before adding another layer to avoid clumpy tarantula legs.

2. THE BEST BRUSH: MAISON PEARSON POPULAR HAIR BRUSH, £84, escentual.com

What Makes it So Special?

Family-run business Mason Pearson has been producing this handmade tool the same way since 1885. ‘In the 19th century, there were no styling irons and barely any shampoo,’ says Robert J. Sansone, national sales director. You needed a brush like this, with real boar bristles, ‘to distribute the natural oils from the scalp and condition the hair while removing debris.’ The brush's rubber base also collapses to form to the contours of your head. N.Y.C. stylist Lacy Redway swears the boar and nylon bristles painlessly detangle while ‘moisturizing and stimulating the scalp.’ Says N.Y.C. stylist Michael Dueñas: ‘It makes your hair look like glass.’

Insider Tip: Mist hairspray onto the bursh before using it to eliminate puffiness and static.

3. THE PERFECT BLUSH: NARS BLUSH IN ORGASM, £23, narscosmetics.co.uk

What Makes it So Special?

Before 1999, you'd have to buy several powders and play mixologist to achieve that ideal blend of pink, peach, and golden shimmer. ‘At the time, I was naming blushes after sensations, feelings, and emotions,’ says François Nars, who created Orgasm blush (two of them are sold every minute around the world). ‘I wanted something more shocking.’ Perhaps more stunning than its moniker: The powder leaves a natural-looking glow on fair skin and a realistic warmth on deeper complexions. N.Y.C. makeup artist Johny Saade claims it's the ‘strong pigments’ that allow it to stand out but not appear ashy on dark skin tones. But in the end, ‘I don't know that the product would have become so iconic without such an audacious name,’ Nars says.

Insider Tip: Before applying, vigorously shake excess powder off your brush so you don’t deposit too much shimmer in one place.

4. THE FIX-IT-ALL CREAM: LA MER CRÈME DE LA MER, £110, cremedelamer.co.uk

What Makes it So Special?

First concocted as a scar remedy in the early '60s by Max Huber — an astrophysicist whose face was severely burned by rocket fuel — this coveted moisturiser works as an anti-inflammatory product. The secret sauce is a broth made with handpicked sea kelp that grows only along the Pacific coastline from San Diego to Vancouver and is harvested just twice a year. The kelp, which naturally regenerates itself every day, helps shed dead cells on the surface of your skin to reveal newer, healthier cells underneath. While it immediately puts the spring back into your cheeks, the salve can also address minor redness and swelling from angry pimples, thanks to its anti-irritant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Want more cult beauty products? Powder have tested thousands to match the best ones to you! Start off by finding your perfect serum

Insider Tip: Due to the cream’s thick consistency and the fact that your skin enters repair mode at night, it’s best to apply a layer before bed. We also like storing it in the fridge to make it a cooling, de-puffing treat.

5. THE LIGHTEST HAIRSPRAY: ORIBE DRY TEXTURISING SPRAY, £39, spacenk.com

What Makes it So Special?

It can do the job of your hairspray, salt spray, and dry shampoo in just a few seconds. Less than a decade ago, legendary stylist Oribe set out to make a styling product that also absorbs oils, says Daniel Kaner, co-founder and president of Oribe Hair Care. Eighteen months later, he released this formula with zeolite crystalline, which sops up grease like a sponge but gives hair more bend and movement than the starches in dry shampoos. You can count Yusef Williams as a big fan. The N.Y.C. stylist, who works with Rihanna, told us, ‘I love how it really locks in curls, adds texture, and eliminates oil.’

Insider Tip: A few mists along the length of your dry strands will lift and tousle them into Gisele waves (though we find fine textures need a hit of hairspray for all-day hold). Also spritz on before creating an up-do for long-lasting volume.

6. THE UNIVERSAL RED: MAC COSMETICS LIPSTICK IN RUBY WOO, £15.50, maccosmetics.co.uk

What Makes it So Special?

You can't scan a red carpet without spotting this lipstick on an A-list star. A true red with no blue, yellow, or orange undertones, the best seller flatters most every complexion. It also contains a small dose of kaolin clay, which dries out the formula just enough to snuff out any sheen.

Insider Tip: Before applying, exfoliate lips with either a scrub or wet washcloth, as the matte formula will highlight any cracks on the surface.

Article and images courtesy of InStyle.com