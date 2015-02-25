5 Beauty Looks From London Fashion Week And How To Get Them...

We caught up with senior MAC make-up artist Rachel O'Donnell to get the lowdown on her London Fashion Week looks. From cat's eye flicks and a deep red lip to painterly party eyes, here's a how to get the AW15 beauty trends right...

Holly Fulton

1) The skin is perfected using M∙A∙C Studio Waterweight Foundation (out in A/W15), and M∙A∙C Mineralize Concealer.

2) Buff Stormy Pink M∙A∙C Pro Longwear Paint Pot onto the lid with a blending brush like #217, starting with a sheer wash and building up the opacity near the lashes.

3) Curl lashes and apply M∙A∙C Haute & Naughty Mascara generously.

4) "Smoke Petal" from the AW15 Lip & Cheek Trend Forecast Palette is placed on the cheeks in a v- shape that hugs the apple of the cheek, and ran across the bridge of the nose both with a #159 brush and then patted onto the lip with fingers.

Verdict: The whole look is effortlessly feminine.

Claire Barrow

1) Skin is massaged with M∙A∙C Prep + Prime Careblend Oils to lend a dewy finish. No foundation is used just M∙A∙C Studio Finish Concealer to cover any imperfections.

2) M∙A∙C Blacktrack Fluidline and M∙A∙C Dipdown Fluidline are mixed with Tailor Grey M∙A∙C Pro Longwear Paint Pot to achieve a “stoney earth” colour. This is washed with a #228 Brush randomly back and forth on the inner corner of the right eye and the outer corner of the left eye. The whole feel is through the girls eye shadow being blown with wind off the eyes.

Verdict: Make this look more wearable by using M∙A∙C Earthline Technakohl Liner on the outer corners of the eyes top and bottom then smudging it out with a #219 pencil brush.”

Antonio Berardi

There were two looks at this show, both accompanied by perfected dewy skin courtesy of M∙A∙C Mineralize Moisture Foundation.

How to get the winged teal cat eye: M∙A∙C Technakohl Liner in Take The Plunge is used along the top lash line, the #209 Brush then used to smooth and perfect this line and extend into a pointed wing. Using the #266 Brush, apply M∙A∙C Plumage eye shadow on top of this to create a velvet matte finish. M∙A∙C Fluidline in Water Willow is then used on the waterline.

How to get the bold red lip: Lips are lined with M∙A∙C Redd Lip Pencil then the M∙A∙C Retro Matte Liquid Lipstick in Quite The Standout (available AW15) is applied to create the perfect velvety tomato pout.

Verdict: Timeless. The perfect party look.

Ashley Williams

1) M∙A∙C Reflects Transparent Pink is pressed onto the lids with a firm #239 Brush. M∙A∙C Pro Longwear Blusher in Stay Pretty is blended in the socket and continued around and under the eye. Taupe blusher is used to diffuse this in the socket.

2) These products are also used to contour and add colour to the cheeks.

3) M∙A∙C Kitchmas Pigment is buffed softly under the eye to lighten the pink and M∙A∙C Cream Colour Base in Luna is used as a highlight on the inner corners of the eye.

4) 4-5 coats of M∙A∙C In Extreme Dimension Mascara is applied after the lashes are curled.

5) M∙A∙C Nightmoth Lip Pencil is used all over the lips and a mix of Blue and Crimson M∙A∙C Pro Limpix is created to match this colour and add opacity. The shape of the bottom lip appears fuller in the middle by not filling in to the outer lip line. M∙A∙C Clear Lipglass is applied to the lips to give its vinyl shine.”

Verdict: A fun way to glam up an understated look.

Fashion East Mary Benson

1) The foundation of all the makeup can be achieved with M∙A∙C Face and Body foundation, M∙A∙C Blushbaby Powder Blusher, the brows groomed with M∙A∙C Brow Set in Clear and lashings of M∙A∙C Haute & Naughty Mascara.

2) Wash the eyelid with M∙A∙C Mixing Medium, then apply the M∙A∙C Reflects Transparent Teal Glitter with a M∙A∙C #239 Brush.

3) Finish the look by adding several generous coats of the M∙A∙C Haute & Naughty Mascara to the top and bottom lashes.”

Verdict: Obviously this isn't for day-to-day but to make it more wearable, single out one look that focuses on a teal glittered eye with lash detail and pare it down.