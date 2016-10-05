The New Tangle Teezer Products You’re Going To Be Obsessed With...

Promotional Feature

When it comes to hairbrushes, Tangle Teezer is always one step ahead. Revolutionising the way we brush our hair, the award-winning product line-up is loved by celebs and is in global demand. Every good hairdresser has one – or should that be three – because the range has expanded with innovative new additions, all designed to make styling your hair that little bit easier.

The latest newcomer is The Ultimate Finishing Hairbrush, which is designed not only to help keep your hair in optimum condition but also to help you master this season’s styles with ease, whether it’s a polished pony or back-brushed soft waves – and anything inbetween. Here’s the low-down on the products we’ve come to rely on for results...

DETANGLE

No doubt you’ve already got The Original Detangling Hairbrush, but have you seen the newest addition in Neon Coral? Its genius flexi-teeth detangle without tugging and help to reduce breakage, leaving hair smooth and glossy. Whether you use it to detangle towel-dried hair, or it’s your go-to for smoothing out knots and taming unruly frizz when it's dry, this bright baby will be easy to find in your bag.

Buy it now! The Original in Neon Coral, £10.99, available exclusively at Boots.

BLOW-STYLE

You can also perfect your locks with The Blow-Styling Round Tool – another newbie to the range. Whether you use it to create soft waves, a style with natural volume and bounce, or all-over smoothness and shine, this little hero will help deliver your best ever blow-dry.

Buy it now! The Blow-Styling Round Tool, £17, Boots.

FINISH

To make sure your hair will never look off-duty again you’ll need The Ultimate Finishing Hairbrush. Its long, soft-tipped teeth glide through hair easily, so there’s no pulling. You can use it to create the perfect pony or back-brush in volume and texture. It also works wonders when it comes to maintaining and blending in hair extensions for an ultra-natural look. Go get one, quick.

Buy it now! The Ultimate Finishing Hairbrush, £15, Boots.

Don’t forget to share your new season hair styles with us @InstyleUK with the hashtag #TheUltimateHairStyles. To find out more and to shop the full Tangle Teezer product range, visit Boots.com