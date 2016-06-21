The Florals You’ll Want To Wear Everyday

This is a InStyle Advertorial.

Fashion may be fickle but never underestimate flower power. A firm favourite with designers and celebs alike, it’s a trend that’s always worth investing in and can be worn to almost every occasion. Whether you choose to go all out with double-clashing florals or leave it to your accessories to do the talking – there are plenty of new ways to showcase modern florals.

Poster girls for the trend? Alexa and Daisy Lowe champion the look year-round with an enviable grungy edge. Vetements ruffle-trimmed floral print dress for the ultimate inspo, the entire fash-pack is swooning over it and for good reason too.

At the SS16 shows, others leading the pack with the floral trend were Topshop Unique and Preen, who both reimagined the quintessential British look with new shapes and a mismatch of textures. The overall feel is soft and feminine, with frills and ruffles aplenty, plus heaps of colour options to make for carefree summer-in-the-city outfits.

Here’s our edit of the best floral pieces to shop for now. So go on, jump on board fashion’s floral bandwagon…