Please Stop Using Weird Sh-t to Apply Your Makeup: An Open Letter

DIY makeup tools have officially jumped the shark.
Look, I'm not knocking the whole life hack angle, nor am I knocking the person test-driving the technique—the whole movement of people using household objects to apply makeup isn't a new one. Repurposing a spoon as a stencil for your cut-crease eyeshadow can be pretty crafty. I can even get down with toothbrush contouring, to an extent. Using a tampon as a makeup sponge, however, is where I draw the line. Over the past few weeks, I've had friends send over a video of a beauty blogger using her super absorbency Tampax to do a full contour and highlight. It's funny, sure. After all, she's doing it for the 'gram, but if the whole point of using an unconventional object is to avoid product waste, then why are you using a tampon? Its sole point is to absorb blood during your 5 to 7 day monthly cycle. Aside from that, tampons can be kind of expensive. The "tampon tax" is a very real thing, and globally, many girls are missing school during their period because they don't have the resources to obtain sanitary products.
Just when I thought that was the most dramatic it would get, along comes condom contouring.
APPLYING MAKEUP WITH A CONDOM?! The video is now on my youtube channel. After posting this video i found out that @lvixxen did the applying makeup with a condom first. Credit to her. I came up with this idea because of that i love using a sponge. But it absorbs so much product. With using the condom around it HAHA it doesnt absorb any product and it applies super smooth!
Yes, you're reading that right. In an effort to once again avoid product waste, bloggers, whether in jest or not, are stuffing foundation sponges into condoms to create a hybrid between that bra insert-esque silicone tool, and your tried-and-true BeautyBlender. By design, condoms come coated in lubricant, which can seriously irritate your skin, not to mention, that latex aroma bound to linger on your face. Just shell out the money for the Makeup Drop sponge ($20; makeupdrop.com), use condoms for their intended purpose, and avoid smelling like a balloon animal all day.
Unless of course you'd rather smell like a hard-boiled egg.
EGG BLENDING SPONGE I have seen loads of beauty hacks using different things as blending sponge like 🍅, kitchen scourer, pads even condoms (I would have loved to try that but I would have to answer loads of questions from hubby lol) so I took it a notch by using a HARD BOILED EGG 🍳 Sienna had a filled day laughing so hard she said 'oh Mummy you are crazy and I love it' lol. Well anyway did it work YES it did, would I use it again hmmmm MAYBE. Would you try this hack? Yes or No. What you think? Let me know what other Instagram Beauty Hack you have tried and it actually worked for you.
NO NONONONONO.
This movement has its roots in a YouTube challenge, as I'm sure the previous two probably did, but after a certain point I got lost in all the "100 layers" videos, and "do your full face using only highlighter/glitter/Crayola Crayons" challenges. After one blogger was dared to try out the method (in one of the funniest videos I've ever seen, mind you), fellow beauty bloggers and makeup aficionados followed suit. I'm equal parts impressed by their skill, and just horrified that they're pressing an actual peeled egg all over their faces. Esther's video was short, sweet, and set to Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You." I giggled a little when the "and now my bedsheets smell like you" line came up, imagining what that would entail if you decided to apply your full face with a boiled egg. I will never get over this.
I salute you, beauty MacGyvers of Instagram, and your willingness to enlist the weirdest methods possible so that you can watch the likes roll in. Your handiwork using the traditional tools is better than mine will ever be, but you know, let's not lump tampons, condoms, or eggs into the drugstore beauty category just yet.