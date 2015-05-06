Steal Kerry Washington's Under £5 Secret To Amazing Skin

When it comes to glowing skin, Kerry Washington is IT. Constantly working 'I just woke up like this' flawless skin, there's no need for soft focus filters when Kerry's around. And let's face it, a complexion this good costs money, right? Wrong!

We chatted to Scandal's power-suited Olivia Pope herself to find out her secrets to perfect skin for under a fiver. Bargain!

Your skin is always amazing, please don't tell us it's just soap and water…

"I had terrible eczema growing up and had to learn to manage it. I work with a nutritionist because, to me, beauty is an inside-out thing. I take fish-oil pills, drink lots of water and try not to eat dairy. Those things have really helped my skin. Super-busy women need products that save time and Neutrogena's lightweight moisturiser sinks in instantly while perfecting my skin."

You must have a crazy make-up routine though?

"Most days, I let my skin breathe, so I don't wear a ton of foundation, just a bit of concealer. I love mascara. A good tip I learnt is to let the first coat dry before applying another swipe. It's the best way to build it up."

How about diet? Is there anything you eat to give your skin a head start?

"I can't live without my Vitamix. I'm a big juice girl and that blender is powerful. It's fascinating to watch it work. Kimberly Snyder's Glowing Green smoothie is my favourite, it's romaine, spinach, lemon, celery, banana, pear and apple. But I like to play with different flavours, so I'll substitute the apple with pineapple or the celery with cucumber. When I'm not mixing up my own juice at home, Ill simply grab one on the go. They always help keep my energy up and make for a healthy snack."