Too Faced Has Designed The World's First Ever Peel-Off Glitter Face Mask

Your Sunday skincare ritual is about to get that much glitzier. Just when we thought that glitter had been sprinkled in just about every kind of beauty product (read: and everywhere else), Too Faced upped their shimmer game.

Enter the mysterious peel-off glitter mask, which we know little about but have seen enough of to utterly lust after. Too Faced co-founder and chief creative officer Jerrod Blandino posted a sneak peek on Insta of something he’s been concocting to serve a serious dose of glow to your skin, and captioned the post, "I'm working on something beyond Magical to make your skin Glow! #WeLiveInGlitter#GlitterMakesYouPretty#youveneverseenanythinglikethis #toofaced"

It looks like everything about the mask is seriously satisfying, from the way it luxuriously gloops on, to how it peels off. All. In. One. Go. No flimsy, dried PVA-glue layers here: this stuff might just be the ultimate at-home facial for when you want to emanate Mariah in all her glitzy glory. We're hoping it'll deposit the perfect amount of luminosity to the skin, and hopefully disguise a night's worth of negronis.

What's more, this is the first proper glitter mask ever, and we’re anxiously awaiting more details. In the meantime, let’s all fantasise about the moment when we welcome this pot of wonder into our bathrooms… we’re thinking bubbles and a bath full of rose petals. Or, tracksuit bottoms and a pint of Ben & Jerry’s with a full face of glitter. Your call.