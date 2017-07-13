The Sunscreen Mists That Won't Smear Your Makeup

You know the rules: you're meant to start each day with a generous layer of sunscreen and top it up around every four hours, especially just before you go out in the sun. But - and it's a big but - if you wear make-up, doing that is pretty much impossible, unless you are willing to go through the rigmarole of removing whatever you're wearing, applying sunscreen, and then reapplying make-up. Yep, thought not.

Enter sunscreen setting mists, aka the answer to precisely this dilemma. Mist one of these clever, lightweight sprays on top of your make-up, let it settle, and head out into the sun with impunity. Here's our edit of the best...