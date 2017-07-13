The Sunscreen Mists That Won't Smear Your Makeup

You know the rules: you're meant to start each day with a generous layer of sunscreen and top it up around every four hours, especially just before you go out in the sun. But - and it's a big but - if you wear make-up, doing that is pretty much impossible, unless you are willing to go through the rigmarole of removing whatever you're wearing, applying sunscreen, and then reapplying make-up. Yep, thought not.
Enter sunscreen setting mists, aka the answer to precisely this dilemma. Mist one of these clever, lightweight sprays on top of your make-up, let it settle, and head out into the sun with impunity. Here's our edit of the best...
-
1. Goldfaden MD Sun Visor SPF 30
Goldfaden MD Sun Visor SPF 30, £40, Net-A-Porter
Get a SPF mist that can do both: Goldfaden MD's bottle stops new sun damage, while working to minimise current fine lines and dark spots caused by catching too many rays.
-
2. Bioderma Hydrabio Eau de Soin SPF30
Bioderma Hydrabio Eau de Soin SPF30, £9.50, Boots
If you love a spritz of water mist to the face as much as we do, then meet your SPF match. Bioderma's protecting beauty water offers a sun shield as well as helping to set and un-cake makeup.
-
3. Hampton Sun Continuous Mist Sunscreen SPF 55
Hampton Sun Continuous Mist Sunscreen SPF 55, £33, Space NK
Spending a whole day out in the sun? This spray contains Polycrylene, an emollient that boosts water resistance.
-
4. Dr. Dennis Gross Sheer Mineral Sun Spray Brosf Spectrum SPF 50 Protection, £33
Dr. Dennis Gross Sheer Mineral Sun Spray Brosf Spectrum SPF 50 Protection, £33, SkinStore
Along with waterproof makeup, consider this weightless mist a beach bag essential. Instead of harsh chemicals, the formula is packed with physical sunscreens and antioxidants that shield skin from UV/UVA rays, free radicals, and enivornmental toxins.
-
5. Coola Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30
Coola Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30, £36, M&S
This mattifying spray keeps shine and sun damage under control. In addition to UV protection, the formula is also infused with calming aloe vera, cucumber, and hydrating hyaluronic acid.
-
6. Supergoop! Defense Refresh Setting Mist Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Supergoop! Defense Refresh Setting Mist Broad Spectrum SPF 50, £11, Beauty Bay
Supergoop!'s triple-threat seals in makeup, prevents shine, and provides skin with SPF 50 protection. The best part? Thanks to its rosemary and mint scent, it doesn't have the lingering chemical smell like most sunscreens.