Skincare SOS: 3 Ways To Get Fresh And Flawless Skin

Promotional feature with NIVEA

Check out our edit of genius skincare products your 2018 skin will thank you for…

January is a prime time to commit to deploying skincare products to help protect against the damaging effects of cold weather and city pollution.

The best thing you can do for your skin right now? Reassess your daily regime. That’s why we’ve have turned our attention to a skincare brand we’ve known and trusted for years.

Whatever your skin type, gender or age, NIVEA is officially where it’s at when it comes to affordable skincare that works.

So call off the search for savvy skincare and scroll down for the products that’ll give your winter complexion some much-needed TLC.

Best of all, you can shop the lot knowing there’ll be no major dent to this month’s beauty allowance.

NIVEA

1. NIVEA MicellAIR SKIN BREATHE CLEANSING WATER

This 3-in-1 cleansing water for sensitive skin is a total godsend for time-poor urbanites because it cleanses deeply, soothes and hydrates this skin – all in one sweep of a cotton wool pad. Infused with anti-oxidant packed grape seed oil and leaving 0% residue, it leaves your skin feeling beautifully cleansed and free from impurities.

SHOP IT

NIVEA

2. DAILY ESSENTIALS 1 MINUTE URBAN DETOX MASK

This little wonder does exactly what it says on the tube – detoxifies and purifies city skin in just 60 seconds. Fighting off urban pollution with white clay and magnolia extract, you can expect a clearer, smoother and a more radiant complexion.

SHOP IT

NIVEA

3. RICH NOURISHING BODY LOTION

For the ultimate all-over smooth skin feeling, this recently re-formulated moisture serum is one of our top go-tos. Like all good skincare, you don’t need to apply much to feel the benefits of softer, more supple and smoother skin. Best of all, that glorious feeling lasts for 48hrs. Pay extra care to dry zones such as your elbows, knees and feet, which will lap up the almond oil.

SHOP IT