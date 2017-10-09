7 Peel-Off Face Masks for Every Skin Struggle 

There's something extremely satisfying about peeling off a face mask rather than rinsing it off over the sink. But aside from the fact that the removal makes a masking session more fun, the peel-off feature is actually practical, too. Since the gooey gel hardening signals that it's time to take it off, you're never sitting with one on for too long. And we all know how easy it is to lose track of time while masking when you're mid-season deep in a binge-watching session of your favourite show, or Snapchatting selfies of yourself wearing it.
Since there's a number of formulas out there that clear pores, hydrate, and soothe skin, we've taken some of the guesswork out of choosing what mask you should use by matching the best peel-off ones to use for treating common skin struggles. Keep scrolling to find your new favourite face mask.
VIDEO: DIY Anti-Acne Turmeric Face Mask
-
1. For Dullness: Origins GinZing Peel-Off Mask To Refine And Refresh
The blend of panax ginseng, coffee beans, and fruit acid complex in this copper mask leaves skin more radiant and smooth.
Origins | £25
-
2. For Dry Skin: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Hydrating Modeling Mask
If you love to DIY treatments, then you'll love the mixing component of Dr. Dennis Gross's moisturizing mask. The hyaluronic acid-based formula cools, soothes, and hydrates dry complexions. Use it if you're skin is dehydrated or as an after-sun treatment.
Dr. Dennis Gross | £43
-
3. GlamGlow Gravity Mud
For lackluster skin: GlamGlow's firming treatment tightes, smoothes, and refines - plus its metallic silver colour is ever so much fun.
Available at Lookfantastic | £16
-
4. For Large Pores: Urban Decay Rehab Makeup Prep Pore Refining Peel
Urban Decay's mask is like a vacuum for stubborn, large pores. A mix of sugarcane extract, Irish moss, peppermint extract, and lemon balm work simutaneously to draw out impurities from pores to refine them.
Urban Decay | £20
-
5. For Acne Prone Skin: Yes To Tomatoes Charcoal Peel Off Mask
Charcoal is a zit's worst enemy. Yes To's detoxifying mask shrinks blemishes and sucks up dirt and oil from clogged pores to prevent future breakouts.
Yes To | £8
-
6. For Dark Spots: Boscia Sake Bright White Mask
Fight acne scars and hyperpigmentation by treating skin with Boscia's Sake Bright White Mask. Along with sake as its hero ingredient, the mask includes sea fern algae extract to help minimize the appearance of dark spots and fine lines.
Boscia | £60
-
7. For Irritated Skin: Freeman Feeling Beautiful Facial Cucumber Peel-Off Mask
This affrodable diamond cools, soothes, and quenches skin by peeling away impurities that cause skin to feel and look rough. The best part? It costs less than an espresso.
Freeman Beauty | £1.50