Why Hyaluronic Acid Should Become A Major Part Of Your Beauty Routine 

Plenty of skincare ingredients are divisive. Some love coconut oil, for example, because the large fatty molecules make skin feel more comfortable and rarely irritate, while others find it overwhelms skin, leading to clogs and compromised glow. Others swear by oil cleansers, but they too can be a disaster on the wrong skin type.

This is not about one of those divisive ingredients. It’s about Hyaluronic Acid, which is naturally occurring in the body (fun fact: Hyaluronic Acid plays a huge role in keeping eyeballs all cushioned and juicy) and good news for all skin types. Seriously - all . If you have dry skin, this stuff will help to plump and reduce the appearance of cragginess. If you have oily skin, don’t worry - hyaluronic acid in serum form will reduce dehydration without adding any oil.

Here’s everything you need to know about this wonder molecule:

What Is Hyaluronic Acid?

Hyaluronic Acid is a naturally occurring substance in the body that is well known for being hydrophilic, so will draw and hold water to it, with a single molecule being able to hang onto 1000 times its weight in water.

What does Hyaluronic Acid Do For Skin?

Unfortunately, the production of Hyaluronic Acid depletes as we age. As it does, it takes all the skin benefits with it, which fall into two primary camps: 1) It acts like a mattress, padding skin out, keeping it bouncy and healthy and generally looking youthful - hence its popularity as a dermal filler ingredient, 2) It ups the skin’s defences and helps to keep it functioning well.

Which is better: Hyaluronic Acid Serum or Moisturiser?

They serve entirely different functions. A serum will generally contain smaller molecules and is designed to penetrate more deeply. A Hyaluronic Acid serum will therefore draw water deeply into the skin. A moisturiser is designed to sit on the surface of the skin, reducing transepidermal water loss, i.e. lock moisture in, softening the surface, and acting as a comforting blanket of skincare.

Can I use Hyaluronic Acid if I have acne?

Absolutely - provided you’ve picked the right form. Grab a hyaluronic acid product that contains small molecules, and you’ll find your skin retains more hydration, which is entirely different to the excess of oil that fuels and characterises acneic skin types (dehydrated = lack of water, dry = lack of oil). Over time, you may find hyaluronic acid helps to reduce acne thanks to the boost to skin’s overall health.

What are the best Hyaluronic Acid Products?

Here’s where years of testing pay off - we’ve tried a whole host of hyaluronic acid products and found these to be well worth your money: