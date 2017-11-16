Why Hyaluronic Acid Should Become A Major Part Of Your Beauty Routine 

Plenty of skincare ingredients are divisive. Some love coconut oil, for example, because the large fatty molecules make skin feel more comfortable and rarely irritate, while others find it overwhelms skin, leading to clogs and compromised glow. Others swear by oil cleansers, but they too can be a disaster on the wrong skin type.
This is not about one of those divisive ingredients. It’s about Hyaluronic Acid, which is naturally occurring in the body (fun fact: Hyaluronic Acid plays a huge role in keeping eyeballs all cushioned and juicy) and good news for all skin types. Seriously - all. If you have dry skin, this stuff will help to plump and reduce the appearance of cragginess. If you have oily skin, don’t worry - hyaluronic acid in serum form will reduce dehydration without adding any oil.
Here’s everything you need to know about this wonder molecule:
What Is Hyaluronic Acid?
Hyaluronic Acid is a naturally occurring substance in the body that is well known for being hydrophilic, so will draw and hold water to it, with a single molecule being able to hang onto 1000 times its weight in water.
What does Hyaluronic Acid Do For Skin?
Unfortunately, the production of Hyaluronic Acid depletes as we age. As it does, it takes all the skin benefits with it, which fall into two primary camps: 1) It acts like a mattress, padding skin out, keeping it bouncy and healthy and generally looking youthful - hence its popularity as a dermal filler ingredient, 2) It ups the skin’s defences and helps to keep it functioning well.
Which is better: Hyaluronic Acid Serum or Moisturiser?
They serve entirely different functions. A serum will generally contain smaller molecules and is designed to penetrate more deeply. A Hyaluronic Acid serum will therefore draw water deeply into the skin. A moisturiser is designed to sit on the surface of the skin, reducing transepidermal water loss, i.e. lock moisture in, softening the surface, and acting as a comforting blanket of skincare.
Can I use Hyaluronic Acid if I have acne?
Absolutely - provided you’ve picked the right form. Grab a hyaluronic acid product that contains small molecules, and you’ll find your skin retains more hydration, which is entirely different to the excess of oil that fuels and characterises acneic skin types (dehydrated = lack of water, dry = lack of oil). Over time, you may find hyaluronic acid helps to reduce acne thanks to the boost to skin’s overall health.
What are the best Hyaluronic Acid Products?
Here’s where years of testing pay off - we’ve tried a whole host of hyaluronic acid products and found these to be well worth your money:
-
1. Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum, £52
This lightweight serum is comprised of a whopping 75% of Hyaluronic Acid for a huge injection of hydration.
Available at Cult Beauty | £52
-
2. Pestle & Mortar Pure Hyaluronic Serum, £36
A blend of Hyaluronic Acid and antioxidants, this would be an ideal pre-SPF skin boost.
Available at Look Fantastic | £36
-
3. Niod Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex, £38
This one delivers Hyaluronic Acids of different weights to the skin, offering a comprehensive dose that will really impact the health of skin.
Available at Look Fantastic | £38
-
4. Hydraluron Moisture Jelly, £24.99
If you need moisture to sit on the surface of your skin and also want some plumping action from within, this is the one for you.
Available at Look Fantastic | £24.99
-
5. Institut Esthederm Intensive Hyaluronic Mask, £31
This is the mask to hit up after a flight/cold/busy week at work - it will really pack skin with Hyaluronic Acid and make skin look smoother and plumper.
Available at Look Fantastic | £31
-
6. Vichy Aqualia Thermal Serum, £25
Dermatologists often recommend this serum that harnesses the power of Hyaluronic Acid and Vichy’s thermal spa water to soften and replenish parched skin.
Available at Look Fantastic | £25
-
7. Balance Me Hyaluronic Plumping Mist, £12.50
The ideal fix when you need a boost of hydration throughout the day, this ligthweight mist is packed with hyaluronic and with a blend of oils to also add a little dewiness.
Available at Look Fantastic | £12.50
-
8. Super Facialist Hyaluronic Intense Facial Serum
This super firming serum by Super Facialist not only has Hyaluronic Acid to smooth the skin, but the addition of Calcium and Copper minerals help to minimise appearance of fine lines. This is a total must have for your everyday skincare regime
£14.99
-
9. Teoxane RHA Serum
This exciting product uses cross linked Hyaluronic Acid for fuller absorption into the skin. It goes on super well for fresh, clean skin and is incredibly lightweight but very hydrating.
Available at Derma Care Direct | £74