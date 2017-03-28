Elizabeth Arden's New 8 Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist Just Became Our Go-To Hangover Cure

This weekend, I went to the beach. No - not that kind of beach; don’t think undulating sand banks covered in sunbathers and balmy temperatures - think blustery Norfolk beach of the variety that makes you feel ever so slightly harassed by the elements.

As I walked along its golden beaches, the wind whipped my face, taking moisture with it, leaving me feeling distinctly tight of face. As a beauty aficionado, I know this to be bad news; when skin is robbed of its surface moisture, transepidermal water loss - aka water lost through the barrier of the skin - happens as a matter of course. Over time if you don’t replenish the lost stock of water, skin starts to prematurely age and look worn.

Thankfully, I went prepared: stashed in my huge silver Wang bag was the brand spanking new Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist. It’s clever, harnessing the intense moisturising properties of classic Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream but in a mist format. A spritz over my face topped up my hydration levels thanks to the glycerin and aloe content, and also fortified and soothed as a result of the cocktail of antioxidants and fruit extracts. When I got back, I also topped up moisture with a sheet mask - check out our edit of the best sheet masks here.

The next morning, I discovered another charm of this way of hydrating the skin: it’s wonderfully refreshing after a few glasses of wine, helping to wake my face up and pad out fine lines. After my weekend with this newbie, I’d suggest you get two: one for your handbag for on the go, and another for your bathroom cabinet: once you’ve used it pre-serum, you’re unlikely to want to go without.

* Side note: my dog, Monty, didn’t seem to be concerned by the wind or sea spray, happily dashing in and out of the water with gusto and making me feel a bit of a pansy.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Mist is available to buy now for £21 at Boots.