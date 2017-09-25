Boots Has Launched First New Skincare Range In Twenty Years, And The Hero Product is Under £20

In 2007, Boots created a frenzy when their hyaluronic and antioxidant packed Protect & Perfect serum hit the shelves. Cue queues and a generation of women who suddenly were switched on to the incredible skin-changing power of serum.

This month, they're launching a new range - the first in 20 years - which is set to be every bit as groundbreaking. The approach to formulating the new skincare was markedly different to the norm: first, they set up the Your Good Skin Community of over 2,500 women, then they went about developing the product line with scientists and dermatologists based on the recommendations and needs of the women in the group.

The result? Products that are fuss-free, simple, and effective, designed to keep skin balanced and healthy - effectively, they want the range to preempt skin issues, keeping skin strong and healthy rather than act as an SOS when problems arise.

The hero product of the range is the Balancing Skin Concentrate, £16.99, which works on the five key signs of healthy skin as identified by the Your Good Skin Community: skin texture, evenness, radiance, oil production, and moisture levels, by infusing it with a whammy of antioxidants including green tea and vitamin C, and with a lipid-balancing extract called sphinganine. I started using it last month and found that it worked best when smoothed on post-cleanse, with a dollop of moisturiser on extra dry bits, morning and evening.

Other stand out products in the range? The Comforting Gel Cleanser, £5.99, which transforms into an oil to wash away dirt and make-up; the Softening Facial Brush, £5.99, which supercharges circulation, removes excess dead skin, and will up radiance, and the SPF 30 Anti-oxidant Day Cream, which is lightweight and ideal if your skin tends to breakout when smothered with thicker creams. Want to get your hands on them? Form an orderly queue on the 27th of September when it launches in-store.