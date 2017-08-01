Why Eye Patches Are The Answer To Dark Circles, Wrinkles And Puffiness

Picture yourself at the end of a long work shift or after a big night out. How do you feel? How does your face look? What's the first product you reach for to look presentable?

If you're anything like us, your answers will be: exhausted, with burning eyes and achy shoulders; it looks tired, with wrinkles appearing more pronounced, and a liberal application of concealer, of course.

The focal point of all that? Eyes. When you work, they work, when you party, they get tuckered out, too. It's unsurprising, then, that the skin around your eyes is the bit of your face that needs the most help, be it in the form of moisturiser, a cooling product, or a concealer to just cover the issues for another day. And a good eye cream is a must in your routine.

If, however, you'd like to dial your eye efforts up a notch, we have just the thing: eye masks. These fabric/gel pads are infused with skincare to really pack in hydration and an anti-ageing cocktail as well as generally cool and take down redness. And there's one - or five - for every eye grievance. Here are our favourites.