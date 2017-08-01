Why Eye Patches Are The Answer To Dark Circles, Wrinkles And Puffiness

Picture yourself at the end of a long work shift or after a big night out. How do you feel? How does your face look? What's the first product you reach for to look presentable?
If you're anything like us, your answers will be: exhausted, with burning eyes and achy shoulders; it looks tired, with wrinkles appearing more pronounced, and a liberal application of concealer, of course.
The focal point of all that? Eyes. When you work, they work, when you party, they get tuckered out, too. It's unsurprising, then, that the skin around your eyes is the bit of your face that needs the most help, be it in the form of moisturiser, a cooling product, or a concealer to just cover the issues for another day. And a good eye cream is a must in your routine.
If, however, you'd like to dial your eye efforts up a notch, we have just the thing: eye masks. These fabric/gel pads are infused with skincare to really pack in hydration and an anti-ageing cocktail as well as generally cool and take down redness. And there's one - or five - for every eye grievance. Here are our favourites.
-
1. Institut Esthederm Eye Contour Lift Patches
If you’re serious about anti-ageing, these are the ones for you. Containing complexes that’ll repair damage as well as lift darkness and ease fluid retention, we’d recommend using one twice weekly to accelerate results.
£53
-
2. MZ Skin Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Mask
These all-rounders are the ideal pre/post-party patches thanks to their ability to minimise dark circles and puffiness, as well as cool and hydrate. We suggest lying back when you have these on - both because it’s much more agreeable, and because that way they won’t move around as they’re a tad slippery.
£65
-
3. Christian Breton Anti-Wrinkle Eye Patches
Breton's clever patches work by strengthening the skin and by infusing it with ingredients that’ll strengthen like vitamin E and collagen. Try chasing them with a light tapping of an eye gel for top results.
£27
-
4. Thalgo Hyaluronic Eye Patch Masks
Hydration is absolutely key in padding out those fine lines under eyes - and hyaluronic acid is one of the best ingredients for it. Enter these patches, which flood the skin with hyaluronic acid and have an instant effect, as well as helping to slow the advancing wrinkles over time.
£39.50
-
5. Talika Eye Therapy Patches
Talika are the kings of eye care and these patches are no exceptions. Containing avocado and wheat germ to soften, nourish and hydrate, these are our go-to whenever our eyes are looking a little tired.
£47