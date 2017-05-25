The Return Of The Peel Off Face Mask

A couple of months ago, I was faced with a daunting task. GlamGlow had launched a peel off face mask and, ever the intrepid beauty journalist, I slathered it all over my face despite my misgivings. My last foray into peel off masks had been as a teen, where £1 sachets of the gloopy, sticky stuff were all my friends and I could afford from Boots, so on they'd go at every sleepover. I'm pretty sure they were ruinous for our young and virtually perfect pre-teen skin, but we were beauty junkies in the making and continued despite our mums' protestations that we didn't need them because they were such a joy to peel off.

Fast forward twenty years, and I now need face masks in my life; my once perfect skin needs a regular boost thanks to city life, stress, chocolate and the odd frequent glass of wine. I was therefore delighted to find that the newest GlamGlow GRAVITYMUD Firming Treatment peel off mask wasn't only great fun to use (that pulling off thing, it transpires, doesn't lose its appeal), but it also left my face looking a little tighter and a whole lot more hydrated.

Fortunately for both me and any of you out there who derived similar joy from pulling a snake-like layer of skin off your face, GlamGlow aren't the only ones launching peel off face masks. Here are the three we've tried and loved that you need for your next throwback film night with friends.

Elizabeth Arden Prevage Detox Mask

For Tired Skin. GlamGlow GRAVITYMUD Firming Treatment, £39, can't be beaten - it tightens a smidgen and will really infuse skin with nourishment.

For City Dwellers. Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart Double Action Detox Peel Off Mask, £54, is the one to go for - the polymers trap and lift tiny particles of pollution off the skin, while the botanicals and antioxidants fortify.

For Irritated Skin. Nugg Mermaid Marine Peel Off Mask, £9.99 contains sea salt to soothe, hydrating ingredients to rebalance, and is free of mineral oil so won't clog pores if mineral oil is your kryptonite.