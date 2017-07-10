Here's How You Can Find Up To 60% Off Real Technique Brushes

In case, you've been living in a cave and hadn't heard about Amazon Prime Day, then you'll want to feast your eyes on what's up for grabs. Alongside a ton of beauty products which you can keep up to date with here, we couldn't help but spot our favourite make-up brush collections currently have huge price cuts on them.

We're constantly wanting to update our brushes and it looks like now is the perfect opportunity because Amazon Prime has slashed up to 60% off Real Techniques. If you're anything like us and normally a bit stingy when it comes to replacing your brushes, think of the fact these are now coming in at around £1.60 a brush!

But not sure which makeup brush you need for your beauty requirements? Check out our complete makeup brush guide before you get shopping.

Real Techniques Core Collection Kit, 61% off: RRP £20.99 NOW £8.29

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponges, 44% off: RRP £10.99 NOW £6.15

Real Techniques Starter Kit, 60% off: RRP £20.99 NOW £8.39

Snap these up quick as this ends at 11.59pm TUESDAY.