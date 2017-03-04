Everything You Need To Know About InStyle's Best Beauty Buys 2017

Kicking off with a lavish awards ceremony in May, InStyle’s Best Beauty Buys 2017 are almost here and we can’t wait to share them with you...

InStyle's Best Beauty Buys 2017 are back. Our beauty awards return to simplify the sometimes confusing world of cosmetics, so you know what you should be spending your hard earned cash on.

With what seems to be a plethora of ‘experts’ on the internet offering their opinion on beauty buys, we questioned the real deal on what’s really in their kit bag. We quizzed, probed and grilled the make-up artists, facialists, dermatologists, nail technicians and hairstylists to find out the products they simply can’t live without, and reach for time and time again.

This beauty insider judgement and expertise is inimitable and it's this that makes Best Beauty Buys such an important event in the industry's calendar. We rely on them when it comes to our annual Best Beauty Buys bonanza because they’re the ones who vote for the winners.

And, this year, BBB is truly bigger and better than ever. As well as profiling all our amazing award winners, we have also extended our Editor’s Choice category to showcase more amazing products. We want to recognise all the innovation on the market so this special category is reserved for new launches only and can be entered by brands who think they’ve got something new and amazing to offer. Judged by our editorial team and with a whopping 11 categories, including make-up, skincare, hair, body, fragrance, tan, spa/salon, service/treatment, fitness innovation, mens grooming product and wellness, there is more opportunity to discover the best in new launches than ever.

So watch this space! And get ready to make some “I just don’t know how I lived without this” purchases very soon…

For more information on how to enter the Editor’s Choice Award please email bestbeautybuys@instyleuk.com. Entry for the Editor’s Choice Award closes Friday 10th March 2017.