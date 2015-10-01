Pink Hair: A Fabulous History Of Perfect Pastel Hues

As more and more stars get in on the pink hair action, we look back at our favourite candyfloss coifs throughout hair history...

When it comes to our 'do, there's nothing we enjoy more than a rosy pink hue. From multi-coloured model Charlotte Free to, well pretty much every other catwalk in the last two years, pink hair is everywhere. And it's not just the noughties that have taken notice. With Marie Antoinette championing a blush barnet way back in the 1700s, it's clear our love affair with pink hair has lasted the test of time.

Check out our historical highlights of pretty in pink hair history...

1700s - Marie Antoinette

Treating her hair with a wash of saffron, turmeric, sandalwood and rhubarb, the infamous (and fabulous) Marie Antoinette donned a strawberry blonde do'. Nailing the blush look before the masses, we dub her majesty the original pink hair hero.

1914 - writer Margaret Mason

Skip to the 1900s and pink hair has made a triumphant (if unlikely) return to hair society. An early advocate of pink hair, US writer Margaret Mason identified a new trend in 1914 stating, 'If you are simply dyeing to be fashionable then choose a bright shade of cerise, for pink hair is the pink of fashionable perfection.' Well said Margaret.

1930s - hair stylist Leo of Vienna

In New York, reporters stated that hair 'tinted a tender, tender rose is the great new thing in women's styles'. According to Austrian hair stylist Leo of Vienna pink hair was perfect for evening, 'because women, at evening, should always look flower-like'.

1964 - Shirley MacLaine in What A Way To Go

Pioneering the pink hair movement for the sixties, a young Shirley MacLaine shot to stardom with her head-to-toe rose look in silver screen flick What A Way To Go. Her magenta mane earned the film a nomination for 'Best Costumes' inspiring a generation of fuchsia fans.

1978 - Frenchy from Grease

Forget Danny and Sandy, it was all about the pink wigged Frenchy in 1978's musical Grease. A beauty school dropout with bubble gum pink hair, Frenchy's 'easter egg' wig was instantly iconic.

1984 - Madonna

Ever the inevitable trend setter, Madonna paid her pink dues with her 1984 performance on Top of the Pops. Sporting a pink wig whilst performing 'Like A Virgin', the material girl brought coral coifs to the next generation.

1998 - Kate Moss

Possibly the most Pinterest-worthy pink hair moment of them all, 90's photographer to the stars Juergen Teller's timeless portrait of Kate Moss is one for the ages. A frequent dabbler in rose-coloured waters, Kate later donned hot pink hues for the Versace runway in 1999.

1999 - Gwen Stefani

Revealing her hot pink ponytail at the VH1 Fashion Awards in 1999, No Doubt's Gwen Stefani brought mauve to the masses. Needless to say sales in fluorescent pink hair dye went through the roof.

2004 - Natalie Portman in Closer

There are wigs and there's that wig. Setting men's hearts aflutter and changing halloween costumes forever, Natalie Portman's pink wig wearing, tasselled bra removing Jane in Closer proved that pink can be provocative.

2012 - Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games

More marshmallow than mauve, The Hunger Games Effie Trinket's colourful crop is 100% made in the Capital. Pairing her sickly sweet hair perfectly with her prickly personality, Effie's candyfloss waft had us reaching for the bleach.

2013 - Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren sent fashionistas everywhere into a frenzy when she was papped debuting a pastel pink pixie crop on the red carpet at 2013's BAFTA awards. Say no more; if Helen's rocking rose then so are we.

2013 (again) - Charlotte Free

It wasn't just the red carpet that received a fuchsia transformation with runways everywhere receiving the pink treatment. Model Charlotte Free lead the way with her candyfloss coif, hitting the masses with her blooming good (literally) campaign for Benetton. Frankly, we were tickled pink.

2014 - Kate Hudson

Our favourite ambassador for pink hair everywhere, Kate Hudson rocked the rose in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. Showing off her new hue at the 28th American Cinematheque Award ceremony, Kate was the latest in a long line of celebs to venture over to the rosier side of life. Charitable and stylish? What's not to love about this look?

2015 - Cara Delevingne

She may officially be the queen of mousy brown, but that didn't stop Cara Delevingne swapping her beige locks for a distinctive shade of pink during summer 2015. The Super gave her tresses a bubblegum makeover to attend the Osheaga Music and Art Festival festival in Montreal, Canada, so they may just be a temporary affair. But y'know what? We're rather hoping they'll stay for longer.

