5 Things That Make Me Feel Fierce, by Instagram Influencer Peony Lim

Uber-blogger Peony Lim’s Instagram is a paean to polished perfection, and, quite frankly, every time one of her pictures pops up on my Instagram feed, I find myself wondering how she does it. Is there some arcane trick to keeping those long locks from tangling when dashing around London? Is serum the secret to her glowing, even skin? And, more to the point, where on earth does she find the energy to keep that level of gloss up?

Last week, Peony invited us around to her house to look through her product stash (#makeupgoals) over on our Instagram. Once we’d rifled through each and every beauty corner of her picture-perfect house, we couldn’t resist asking her about the five things that keep her going when she’s flagging, her spirits high when she’s blue, and her skin that damn perfect when we know that nobody gets to her level of success without putting in some serious computer hours. Here are her daily heroes:

Timeinc

1. Thumbelina. My Miniature Dachshund, Thumbelina, is my only real colleague, so she’s always with me. [Editor’s side note: Thumbelina is insanely cute and faithfully waddled everywhere behind Peony).

Timeinc

2. Amly Digital Detox Face Mist. I keep this mist on my desk and normally use it mid/late afternoon when I’m fading a bit.

3. My Fake Orchids. I got these from Oka and they sit in my hall looking perfect and tidy and, when I look at them, they make me feel the same. They’re one of the best things I have bought for the house!

timeinc

4. Tea. I drink tea all day and love both Earl Grey and the Teapigs chamomile tea.

5. Lipbalm. I just love the stuff and apply it quite regularly. Two my favourites: Clinique Pep Start Mask (used as a balm), and By Terry Baume de Rose.