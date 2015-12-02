Party perfect legs

This is an InStyle promotion

Sultry velvets, full-on sequins and glittering lurex, the party season outfits are shimmering in anticipation, the accessories have been lined up and you've mastered the make-up - but have you got that all-important super-smooth skin all over?

Victoria Bond, skin specialist and leading make-up artist, says: 'The party season can sometimes throw us off guard. Suddenly, after months of keeping them covered, our legs are out on show.'

Enter Nair 7 in 1 Ultra Wax Strips. Available for both body and face, they have an easy no-rub, no heat formula that works brilliantly - even on short hairs - and keep you hair-free for up to four weeks. Suitable for sensitive skin, the natural extracts of Japanese Cherry Blossom and Rice Bran Oil leave your skin feeling super-soft and moisturised with a delicate, spring-fresh scent. It's just what you need before you dare to bare and here's the expert know-how…

Victoria's 6-point guide

1. Before you have a shower or bath, get rid of any unwanted hair on your face, body or legs with Nair Nourish 7 in 1 Ultra Body Wax Strips.* Remember it's best to keep the skin as cool as possible before and after any hair removal.

2. Next, exfoliate to keep your legs looking great and prevent any in-growing hairs.

3. Massage your legs daily with a good quality moisturiser or oil to improve the skin's appearance and help with lymphatic drainage.

4. If you're using a spray tan, make sure you do the first three steps at least a day before to give the skin a chance to recover. A tan will look better, and last longer, on smooth well-cared-for skin.

5. Once you are ready to bare, use a rich moisturiser on your legs. Then work a highlighter up the leg towards the knee, using the shin bone as a guide to give them a gorgeous summer glow.

6. If your legs require a bit more coverage, or you don't want to tan, use body make-up on the legs. Blend well and use a creamy concealer on any blemishes that really stand out.

