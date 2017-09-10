When It Comes To Her Face, There's One Thing That Kaia Gerber Won't Do... 

This season at New York Fashion Week has marked Kaia Gerber's runway debut and we are thrilled to see Cindy Crawford's scion hitting the catwalk. She's already notched up appearances at Calvin Klein, where she sashayed down the runway alongside Bella Hadid wearing yellow trousers and brushed up brows that Pat McGrath had worked her magic on.

We caught up with Kaia backstage at Alexander Wang, where she was quick to impart her ultimate beauty tip - and it pertains to those amazing bushy brows: 'don't touch your brows. Ever!', she told our Beauty Editor. And while we'll heed her advice going forward (big brows = instant supermodel vibe), what to do if you've already plucked yours and are struggling to regrow them?

Basically, it comes down to three options. You can try regrowth by avoiding tweezers and upping circulation to boost growth by massaging an oil into brows or by brushing through with a spoolie or toothbrush. Make sure you do it nightly for best results - we've been reliably informed that new hairs generally take between thirty and sixty days to emerge. While you're waiting for the new hairs to make an appearance, get your hands on a good brow pencil or ink to fill in the gaps. Alternatively, you could give microblading a whirl for a more permanent results to channel your inner Kaia.