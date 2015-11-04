You’re Going To Love The Eyeko Mascara That’s Free With Our December Issue

Here’s everything you need to know about the Eyeko mascara that’s free with our latest issue…

This month, if you pick up our December issue, you’ll get your hands on an Eyeko product that’ll seriously transform your lashes. Want to know what it is? Of course you do…

Meet, Eyeko’s Black Magic Mascara – a best-selling mascara that’s loved by Alexa Chung and that’s also a must-have for your make-up bag. With just two coats the extreme carbon black finish will transform your lashes, giving them a dramatic look, whilst the curvaceous brush will lift, curl and volumise for clump-free, thicker, longer lashes with long-lasting curl and hold. What’s not to love?

Worth £12, this make-up bag must-have is also enriched with a conditioning keratin and shea butter botanical blend for long-term lash care and superior staying-power and as a bonus, it’s ridiculously easy to remove. So say goodbye to smudging, crumbling or flaking and hello dramatic, gorgeous lashes.

Want to create a faux lash effect in seconds? Make sure you pick up our December issue for your free Eyeko Black Magic Mascara.

Oh, and don’t forget that this month you can also get 20% off your next Eyeko purchase, just head over to eyeko.com and enter the promotional code INSTYLE20 at the checkout. For all the terms & conditions click here.