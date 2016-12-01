You Can Now Carry Wine Bottles In Your Makeup Bag

If a glass of vino is as essential to your day as applying lipstick, do we have news for you. Korean beauty brand Labiotte is fashioning a collection of lipstick and mascara to look like wine bottles and glasses. Needless to say, we're already smitten.

Check out the "wine bottles" of mascara, boasting a plush looking wand for a voluminous application.

The lipsticks are equally adorable. Who wouldn't want to apply color straight from the bullet when it looks like a bottle of cabernet?

And if you like to keep your lips subtle, these balms are housed in tiny wine goblets.

Labiotte touts themselves as botanic-based cosmetics, using feel good ingredients like gingko leaf, juniper berry, and linden blossom.

While a quick scan of the company's website doesn't offer any indication that they'll ship to the UK, you can purchase Labiottte products on Amazon.co.uk (whew!). Even better, the price points on these wine-inspired goodies are actually really affordable. You can snap up the lipsticks for £13.

How's that for happy hour?

This story first appeared on Instyle.com