With #InStyleVIP Today You Could Win An Exclusive Set Of Kim Kardashian Goodies

If you love Kim Kardashian as much as us then you're going to love this...

If you're a Kim Kardashian fan then you're going to love our #InStyleVIP giveaway this week!

Five lucky readers will be able to get their hands on this exclusive gift bundle worth over £70, which will include the latest Kim Kardashian perfume, Fleur Fatale and the Kim Kardashian OPI Nail Varnish (we're sure you'll agree the colour is just gorgeous). The prize will also include a stunning bunch of hand-tied white roses but sadly, Kim won't be the one delivering them to your door. Find out how to enter below...

To enter, all you have to do is follow @instyle_uk on Twitter and retweet the #InStyleVIP tweet. The competition ends at midnight on the 9th January and the winners will be picked at random. UK addresses only. Prize may differ from image shown.

Got a tablet? You can now download InStyle magazine straight to your iPad & iPhone, Kindle (just search the store for 'InStyle Magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus for £2.49.