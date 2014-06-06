Win Your Summer Essentials With Shiseido And InStyle VIP!

To celebrate the arrival of summer, Shiseido have teamed up with InStyle to give you the chance to win your holiday essentials worth £137...

To celebrate the arrival of summer, Shiseido have teamed up with InStyle to give you the chance to win your holiday essentials worth £137. Three lucky winners will receive the high-performing Refining Body Exfoliator to immediately smooth skin texture and reveal a brighter, more even skin tone. After prepping the skin the Aromatic Sculpting Gel smoothes, firms and moisturises using the power of aromas and key fat targeting ingredients, leaving you beach body ready. For the face, defend your skin against internal sun damage with the UV Protective Compact Foundation, a highly moisturising SPF30 that remains oil, water and perspiration resistant all day. Finally, add a pop of colour to your complexion with the light and playful Lacquer Gloss in the stunning OR303.

Plus, you can now claim your complimentary travel-size of Shiseido’s Advanced Body Creator Aromatic Sculpting Gel. To find out how to receive your free sample, pick up your July copy of InStyle or click here!

For more information about Shiseido visit www.Shiseido.co.uk and to purchase your summer essentials click here: http://www.houseoffraser.co.uk/Shiseido/

There are three prizes to be won, each including:

Refining Body Exfoliator RRP £36.60

Advanced Body Creator Aromatic Sculpting Gel RRP £47.50

UV Protective Compact Foundation RRP £32.00

Lacquer Gloss in OR303 RRP £21.00

Value per prize: £137.10

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is follow @instyle_uk on twitter and retweet the #InStyleVIP tweet. The competition ends at midnight on the 6th June 2014 and winners will be picked at random. UK addresses only.

Got a tablet? You can now download InStyle magazine straight to your iPad & iPhone for 99p from 5/6/14-12/6/14, Kindle (just search the store for 'instyle magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus for £2.99.

