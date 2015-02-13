Win These Amazing Products From Best Beauty Buys Winner Tweezerman

Today we're giving five of our lucky readers the chance to win a fabulous gift from one of our Best Beauty Buys 2015 winners, Tweezerman.

The gift will include three amazing products, the classic Slant Tweezer, a favourite among celebrities & make-up artists, it won our award for Best Tweezers at this year's Best Beauty Buys, for the 16th year in a row! The Slant is made from stainless steel and has a hand filed precision tip, making it a truly exceptional beauty tool. The Grip and Snip Cuticle Nipper, a modern, quirky take on the traditional nipper is also made from stainless steel making it incredibly precise and effective, which is why we crowned it our winner in the Best Nail Tool category. Plus you'll also receive a handy 15x Mirror, so you can not only look fabulous on the go but its built in light means that even the tiniest hairs can’t escape.

Prepare yourself for fabulous brows...

To enter, all you have to do is follow @instyle_uk on Twitter and retweet the #InStyleBBB tweet. The competition ends at midnight on the 13th February and the winners will be picked at random. UK addresses only. Prize may differ from image shown.

Got a tablet? You can now download InStyle magazine straight to your iPad & iPhone, Kindle (just search the store for 'InStyle Magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus for £3.99.