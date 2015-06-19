Win The Luxurious Julien Farel Magnifique Hair Serum, Worth £80, With #InStyleVIP

This is the only hair product you need this season for gorgeous locks…

For #InStyleVIP this week you could win the new and luxurious Julien Farel Magnifique Fortifying Hair Serum, worth £80. We’ve got four to giveaway and you could be the lucky reader to get your hands on one.

Packed full of high-quality ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid, Zinc, Magnesium, Iron, Copper and stem cells, it also contains a unique hexa-peptide to stimulate the production of melanin and slow down the greying process – basically everything you need for gorgeous hair.

This blend of multi-tasking bioactives work in the deep layers of the scalp to deliver immediate, powerful and long-lasting results. You can say hello to thicker, fuller, stronger and shinier hair from the first application & you only have to use it once a week.

Sounds like a winner to us!

Terms & Conditions

To enter, all you have to do is follow @instyle_uk on Twitter and retweet the #InStyleVIP tweet, good luck! The competition ends at midnight on Friday 19th June and the winners will be picked at random. UK addresses only. Prize may differ from image shown.

