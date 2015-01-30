Win The Limited Edition VVB Nails Inc Duo With #InStyleVIP

How would you like to add the chicest beauty launch of the year to your nail polish collection?

If you didn't already know that Victoria Beckham and Nails Inc had joined forces then you're seriously missing out, but there's no need to worry because today we've got an amazing giveaway. Three of our lucky readers will be able to get their hands on the VVB Duo which feaures two gorgeous polishes, Judo Red, a vibrant tomato shade and Bamboo White, a delicate bone shade. But wait, because that's not all you could win, the winners will also receive the Caviar Top Coat & Base Coat, the SOS Pen, the Oil Pen and the Professional Nail File. So what are you waiting? Head over to our Twitter for your chance to win thgorgeous gift!

To enter, all you have to do is follow @instyle_uk on Twitter and retweet the #InStyleVIP tweet. The competition ends at midnight on 30th January and the winners will be picked at random. UK addresses only. Prize may differ from image shown.

Got a tablet? You can now download InStyle magazine straight to your iPad & iPhone, Kindle (just search the store for 'InStyle Magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus for £3.99.