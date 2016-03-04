Win The Entire Gwen Stefani Urban Decay Collection With #InStyleVIP

Want to get your hands on the entire Gwen Stefani collection? Of course you do…

When we heard about the collaboration between Urban Decay and Gwen Stefani, we were just a little (ok, very) excited but today you can get even more excited because we’re giving away the entire limited-edition collection to one lucky reader. Yes, REALLY.

This fabulous and exclusive giveaway will include the Gwen Stefani Eyeshadow Palette which includes 15 of Gwen’s must-have shades. Twelve of these gorgeous colours are completely new whilst three are originals from the Urban Decay collection. It includes neutrals as well as a few jewel tones for when you want to vamp up your look.

Up next is the Blush Palette which contains six shades of blush, bronzer and highlighter that are versatile enough for any skin tone. They’re extremely blendable and the finely milled Afterglow formula will leave you with streak free, wearable colour that lasts up to eight hours.

Then there are the lipsticks, which include six new shades from a bright red matte to a shimmering sheer nude and a creamy deep fuchsia. This collection also includes Urban Decay’s first-ever shade in a finish they’ve dubbed Mega Matte—a super-intense matte that lays down a lot of colour in one coat.

The lucky winner of this prize will also get their hands on the Gwen Stefani lip liners. They’re creamy, waterproof, are great as primer to help your lipstick stay put and they also come in a range of shades that match Gwen’s limited-edition Lipsticks.

Lastly, today’s giveaway also includes the Gwen Stefani Brow Box, which contains all the tools you need for perfect arches. This palm-size kit comes with two super-versatile brow powder shades, mini tweezers to eradicate strays, two mini angled brushes to shade and sculpt, two mirrors (one magnifies so you won’t miss a single stray), and wax to set.

