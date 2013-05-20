WIN Pierre Hardy for NARS nail polish duos with #InStyleVIP

#InStyleVIP gives you the chance to WIN amazing prizes through Twitter and today we have the new Pierre Hardy for NARS nail polish duos up for grabs!
In a bold new collection for NARS, designer Pierre Hardy brings his fresh colour palette to the iconic beauty brand. Inspired by his Summer 2013 shoe collection, Hardy has commissioned six colour-forward nail polish pairings and we have 20 nail polish duos to give away!
Winning with #InStyleVIP is easy, just follow us on twitter @instyle_uk and look out for tweets!
Competition closes at midnight on Monday 20 May 2013.