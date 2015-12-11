InStyleVIP: Win Over £60 Worth Of Limited Edition Kiehl’s Beauty Products

Love Kiehl’s? Then you’re going to love today’s #MCFridayTreat giveaway, because we‘ve teamed up with the skincare gurus to give five of you the chance to win two of their limited editions Christmas products, worth over £60.

Here’s what you need to know about today’s giveaway…

Crème de Corps

This super-enriched, nourishing treatment has a creamy buttery texture that works wonders on drier skin. The product is great for use as an all-over body moisturiser and its formula is packed full of s Beta-Carotene (a naturally derived anti-oxidant found in red vegetables such as carrots), Aloe Vera, Squalane, Vitamins A and E and Vegetable Oils to soothe and moisturise your dry skin from head to toe.

The best way to use this product? Gently massage Crème de Corps onto slightly damp skin after a bath or shower seal in surface moisture. Better yet, allow it to remain on your skin and soak-in several minutes before you get dressed – it’s the way to gorgeously hydrated skin all day.

Ultra Facial Cream

So why is this face cream such a skincare must-have (besides being a limited edition just for Christmas)?

Well, its light-texture provides up to 24-hours of moisturise for your skin (perfect during this unpredictable, harsh weather) and helps to leave it feeling both comfortable and well-balanced.

Plus, it also helps to reduce moisture loss while drawing and absorbing moisture from the air around you, which means your skin, will be continually replenished throughout the day, leaving your face smooth, soft and healthy-looking. What’s not to love?

So if you want to get your hands on these two limited-edition prizes, head over to our Twitter page now, follow us @instyle_uk and retweet the #InStyleVIP post.

Good luck…

Terms & Conditions

To enter all you have to do is follow @instyle_uk on Twitter and retweet the #InStyleVIP tweet, good luck! The competition ends at midnight on Friday 11 December 2015 and the winners will be picked at random. UK addresses only. Products may differ to those pictured.