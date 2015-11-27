InStyleVIP: Win Over £140 Worth Of Skincare Products From Medik8

For our latest #InStyleVIP giveaway we’ve teamed up with a must-have skincare brand to give you the chance to win over £140 worth of products…

For our latest #InStyleVIP giveaway we’ve teamed up with a must-have skincare brand you need to know about, Medik8. Trust us; you’re going to love it…

The team behind these professional products represent over 40 years of combined experience in skincare research and product formulation; basically you need these products in your bathroom cabinet. Today we’ve teamed up with them to give three of our lucky readers the chance to win an exclusive skincare trio worth over £140. Here’s what you need to know about our giveaway…

The first product included in today’s prize in a total newcomer, the Medik8 Glow Oil. This beautiful, ultra-silky, fast absorbing facial oil contains the powerful antioxidant Vitamin C to hydrate and repair your skin, as well as a blend of 12 essential oils to give you an instant youthful glow and radiance boost. Plus this unique dry oil means you are left with no oily residue making it the perfect base for your makeup.

Then there’s the Hydr8 B5, a skin rehydration serum, which contains the wonder ingredient hyaluronic acid. Hello hydration… It’s lightweight, easily-absorbed and will boost both the condition and feel of your skin. It can be used day and/or night (or whenever you want a quick hydration boost) to soften and smooth the skin for optimal renewal and protection.

Lastly we have the CE-Tetra, a vitamin C packed, high strength antioxidant serum. It’s designed to help combat sun- damage, maintain collagen production, increase the skin’s elasticity and density, as well as improve texture and brighten the complexion. We’ll take two please…

For your chance to get your hands on these must-have skincare products and give your skin the #GiftOfGlow this festive season, head over to our Twitter page, follow us @instyle_uk and retweet the #InStyleVIP post to enter.

Good luck!

Terms & Conditions

To enter, all you have to do is follow @instyle_uk on Twitter and retweet the #InStyleVIP tweet, good luck! The competition ends at midnight on Friday 27th January and the winners will be picked at random. UK addresses only. Prize may differ from image shown.

