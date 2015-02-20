Win Gorgeous Products From Our Best Beauty Buys Winner Balance Me

Find out how you can win fabulous gifts from one of the best natural beauty brands around...

With today’s #InStyleBBB giveaway you could win all the beauty products you need to kick-start your way to achieving your dream summer body!

Five of our lucky readers will get their hands on an exclusive selection of Balance Me goodies, worth £65, including the new award-winning Super Toning Body Polish (voted by our editors’ as their favourite body product at this year’s Best Beauty Buys), the sulphate-free Super Toning Body Wash, the 100% natural Super Toning Body Oil and their best-selling Super Toning Body Cream.

All of these gorgeous products are designed to naturally sculpt and shape problem areas and we think they’re the perfect foursome for whipping wobbly areas into firm, toned limbs all year round.

Prepare yourself for gorgeously smooth limbs…

To enter, all you have to do is follow @instyle_uk on Twitter and retweet the #InStyleBBB tweet. The competition ends at midnight on Friday 20th February and the winners will be picked at random. UK addresses only. Prize may differ from image shown.

Got a tablet? You can now download InStyle magazine straight to your iPad & iPhone, Kindle (just search the store for 'InStyle Magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus for £3.99.

