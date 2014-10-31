Win Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream Ultra Rich With #InStyleVIP

This month with the November issue of InStyle we're giving away a free Elemis Hydra-Boost Day Cream or Elemis Hydra-Nourish Night Cream, together worth £24. If you haven't already bought your copy it's on shelves for one more week, don't miss out!

Because we love Elemis and its anti-ageing powers we are also giving you the chance to win the iconic Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream with a special formulation on social media for today only. Elemis have taken the original Pro-Collagen Marine Cream and made it even better with its Ultra RIch formulation packed full of amino acids, anti-oxidants, vitamins and seaweeds. If you’re looking for a little more richness in your winter beauty routine then trust us, this is perfect product for you.

To enter, all you have to do is follow @instyle_uk on Twitter and retweet the #InStyleVIP tweet. The competition ends at midnight on the 31st October 2014 and the winner will be picked at random. UK addresses only. Prize may differ from image shown.