Win Elemis Day & Night Creams worth £118 with #InStyleVIP

To celebrate your free Elemis products with our November issue we're giving away Elemis products worth £118 to one lucky winner.

This month, with our November issue, we're offering readers a free Elemis Hyrdra-Boost Day Cream or Elemis Hydra-Nourish Night Cream - together worth £24.

To celebrate, today on twitter we are giving away a full size Hydra-Boost Day Cream and Hydra-Nourish Night Cream, as well as Hydra-Balance Day Cream, together worth £118.

Hydra Boost - A rich and nourishing day cream to moisturise and protect throughout the day. An ideal base for make-up and suitable fornormal to dry skin

Hydra-Balance - An ultra-light cream-gel formulation to balance, moisturise and protect throughout the day. An ideal base for make-up and suitable for normal to combination skin.

Hydra-Nourish - Anti-oxidant rich night cream that helps prevent moisture loss and works restore skin whilst you sleep.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is follow @instyle_uk on twitter and retweet the #InStyleVIP tweet. The competition ends at midnight on the 9th October 2014 and winners will be picked at random. UK addresses only. Prize may differ from image shown.

Plus, don’t forget to tell us what you think of your Elemis day or night cream, tweet us @instyle_uk.

