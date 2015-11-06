Win An Exclusive Selection Of Eyeko Products Worth £78 With #InStyleVIP

To celebrate the fabulous Eyeko Black Magic Mascara that’s FREE with our December issue (all the details about that here) we’re giving three of our lucky readers the chance to win an exclusive Eyeko make-up bundle worth £78. Here’s what you need to know…

This exclusive bundle was put together to celebrate the Eyeko Black Magic family and the must-have products that we can’t live without. This includes the Black Magic Mascara, a best-seller that with just two coats will give you an extreme carbon black finish and transform your lashes, for clump-free, thicker, longer lashes with long-lasting curl and hold. We’ll take two please…

Then there’s the Black Magic Lash boost, these brush on extensions are designed for easy application, long-wear and a weightless feel to create a dramatic lash look that’s easy to master in seconds.

And last, but by no means least we have the Black Magic Eyeliner. If you’re frustrated with an eyeliner that drags and blunts easily then this is the product for you. Not only does it automatically sharper itself (there’s a sharpener concealed inside the cap) but it’s easy to use so you can create everything from a cat eye to a smoky look that’s always on point.

PLUS you’ll also get a gorgeous bag to store all of your Eyeko Black Magic products– keep in your handbag for on the go touch-ups.

