Win A Sienna X Tanning Bundle With #InStyleVIP

We might be in the midst of the January chill, but at least you can add a little warmth to your skin with the help of Sienna X...

This week for #InStyleVIP we've teamed up with tanning gurus Sienna X to bring you these amazing prize bundles which five of you lucky readers will win! They each contain 3 of Sienna X's most popular self-tan products including the Q10 Bronzing Mousse, Gradual Glowing Self Tan and Express Tanning Mist. As well as these gorgeous products, you will also receive their luxurious Deluxe Tanning Mitts to give you the perfect application every time. All of these gorgeous goodies are packed full of noursishing ingredients and are guaranteed to leave your skin feeling as great as it looks (perfect in this cold weather!).

To enter, all you have to do is follow @instyle_uk on Twitter and retweet the #InStyleVIP tweet. The competition ends at midnight on the 16th January and the winners will be picked at random. UK addresses only. Prize may differ from image shown.

Got a tablet? You can now download InStyle magazine straight to your iPad & iPhone, Kindle (just search the store for 'InStyle Magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus for £2.99.