Win A Selection Of Clynol Professional Hair Products!

This week on #InStyleVIP we are giving away a a selection of Clynol professional styling and care products worth over £100…

Clynol Professional products are ‘shaped by stylists’, which means the very experts who listen to your hair problems are the ones that create the formulas to meet your needs. And they have an amazing collection of care and styling products to give away.

If you have limp and lack lustre hair, then Clynol has the answer! The Clynol Pure Volume range is the purest of silicone-free formulas that ticks all the boxes for any dull, heavy or ‘flat’ hair calling out for help. The formulas are super light and 100% silicone-free, making them ideal for use on fine hair, liberating every strand from the impurities that weigh it down. It’s infused with aquatic collagen, a perky protein that adds strength and shine to your hair. For an added boost, re-spritz through the day.

Seeing off frizz is never easy too, but just take 30 minutes and get back 48 hours of sleek and glossy. Neat. With Clynol Keratin Sleek you can put away your straighteners and enjoy a beautifully frizz-free look for up to 48 hours straight. Our unique Keratin-Polymer-Complex provides a protective protein layer to tame the frizz, and give lasting shine deep down. It strengthens every strand, boosts elasticity and takes your hair from frizzy to sleek in one simple wash and blow dry.

3 lucky readers will be able to win a selection of Clynol professional styling and care products including Pure Volume tonic (£10.40), Keratin Sleek shampoo (£9.35), Keratin Sleek mask (£10.65) and Keratin Sleek oil (£10.50), as well as a selection of their other care and style products Flexible mousse (£8.40), Powder Punch (£10.40), Hair Thickening Elixier (£9.40), Gloss Pomade £9.15), Shine Spray (£7.25), Thermal protector (£10.50) and Strong Hairspray (£7.15).

Clynol.com

Facebook.com/ClynolUnitedKingdom



All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is follow @instyle_uk on twitter and retweet the #InStyleVIP tweet. The competition ends at midnight on 31st January 2014 and winners will be picked at random. UK addresses only.

Got a tablet? You can now download InStyle magazine straight to your iPad, Kindle (just search the store for 'instyle magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus.

