Win A Pur Minerals Beauty Bundle Worth Over £95 With #InStyleVIP

We've got 5 gorgeous beauty collections to giveaway today & you could be one of the lucky readers to get your hands on one!

For #InStyleVIP today we’ve teamed up with Pur Minerals to give away 5 beauty collections to ensure you get your summer glow in no time. Each collection includes 5 fabulous products & are worth over £95 each!

First up there’s the Hydrate & Balance Correcting Primer to give your complexion a moisture boost. Follow this with a touch of Afterglow Illuminating Powder to cheekbones and brow bones for a gorgeous glow. Then add a sweep of Cream Blush and a slick of Lipgloss to finish the look.

To keep your skin refreshed and revitalised all day long finish with the Miracle Mist. Just apply a few spritzes throughout the day to revive and brighten your complexion. Viola, you are set for summer!

Join in the conversation on Facebook and Twitter @PurMineralsUK. Pur Minerals is available from Feelunique.com.

Terms & Conditions

To enter, all you have to do is follow @instyle_uk on Twitter and retweet the #InStyleVIP tweet, good luck! The competition ends at midnight on Friday 5th June and the winners will be picked at random. UK addresses only. Prize may differ from image shown.

Got a tablet? You can now download InStyle magazine straight to your iPad & iPhone, Kindle (just search the store for 'InStyle Magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus for £3.99.

