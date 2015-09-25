Win A Neal’s Yard Remedies Beauty Hamper Worth Over £140 With #InStyleVIP

There’s still a few days left to pick up our October issue and get your hands on one of two Neal’s Yard Remedies Body Lotions for free – they’re perfect for prepping your skin for the colder months. To celebrate we’ve teamed up with Neal’s Yard Remedies to give away a gorgeous beauty hamper that’s worth over £140. Here’s what’s included…

The Organic Aromatherapy Reed Diffuser Calming, we do love a scented candle but we’re also partial to a gorgeously scented diffuser. Then there’s an unsung beauty hero but a staple in all our bathroom cabinets, the humble flannel. There’s no denying that they’re a skincare must-have – especially when they’re made from 100% organic cotton.

What would a beauty hamper be without an award winning multi-tasker? The Wild Rose Beauty can be used as a rich cleanser, a gentle exfoliant or deeply nourishing balm – to give dry or dehydrated skin a much needed boost. Also included is the Lavender hand soap - the family behind this soap has over 30 years' experience of growing and distilling herbs, we’d like to thank them for making soap a bathroom must-have.

Then there's the Frankincense & Mandarin Shower Cream – deliciously scented this will cleanse and moisturise your skin leaving it smooth and refreshed – you’re going to love it… Geranium & Orange Shower Gel, it’s packed full of essential oils that make it the perfect companion for your morning shower. And how could be forget about the Rose & Geranium Body Polish? Cold weather is no excuse for not keeping your pins in tip top condition and this body polish will make exfoliating even easier.

Plus, the lucky winner will also get their hands on the Rejuvenating Geranium Shampoo and Conditioner. The combination of apple vinegar, witch hazel and nettle will give you healthy, shiny, envy inducing hair.

Want to get your hands on this hamper? Then make sure you head over to Twitter today...

And don’t forget – you can get 20% off your next Neal’s Yard Remedies purchase. To claim your discount just complete the voucher on page 187 of our October issue and present the whole page in store or use INSTYLE2015 at the check-out at nealsyardremedies.com. For all the details click here.

